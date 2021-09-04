Phuket marks 242 new COVID cases

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 242 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Sept 3) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 5,131.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 4 September 2021, 10:11AM

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 10:00pm last night, marked no new cases of Phuket Sandbox tourists being confirmed as infected.

The report also marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for yesterday, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 20.

The new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 1,566, as follows:

Aug 28 - 210 new cases

Aug 29 - 162 new cases

Aug 30 - 256 new cases

Aug 31 - 257 new cases

Sept 1 - 204 new cases

Sept 2 - 235 new cases

Sept 3 – 242 new cases

The current total of 5,131 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 23 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 85 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID report for yesterday, 2,318 people were under medical care or supervision, an increase of 94 from the 2,224 reported the day before.

The report also marked 2,870 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 127 more patients than the 2,743 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 25 new cases of people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATKs).

Although reporting 25 new suspected cases, which have yet to be confirmed by RT-PCR tests, the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island fell by 28, from 803 to 775.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 2,222 beds available for COVID patients (a change of 104 change from yesterday).

The total number of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients in Phuket now stands at 1,696 or 76.33% of the total number of beds.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care 34 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change); 316 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change) and 592 were ‘Green’ patients (+41).

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the locations of the new infections across the island was released on Thursday (Sept 2), but marked as accurate as of 6pm Wednesday (Sept 1), as follows:

Rassada - 1,141 cases (+47)

Phuket Town - 878 (+48) (Talad Yai 558, +34; Talad Neua 320, +14)

Wichit - 409 (+14)

Cherng Talay - 270 (+6)

Srisoonthorn - 256 (+11)

Kathu - 223 (+8)

Patong - 193 (+7)

Rawai - 191 (+1)

Thepkrasattri - 176 (+6) +21

Chalong - 150 (+9)

Koh Kaew - 152 (+5)

Pa Khlok - 89 (+1)

Kamala - 58 (+2)

Karon - 53 (+2)

Mai Khao - 57 (+6)

Sakhu - 27 (+6)

** NOTE: As no updated map was released yesterday, the new cases in each area reported above reflect only the latest update of new cases for Sept 1.