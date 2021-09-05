The Phuket News
Phuket marks 240 new COVID cases

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 240 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Sept 4) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 5,371.

CoronavirusCOVID-19health
By The Phuket News

Sunday 5 September 2021, 11:01AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO report marked 3 new cases of Phuket Sandbox tourists being confirmed as infected.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for yesterday, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 20.

The new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 1,596, as follows:

Aug 29 - 162 new cases

Aug 30 - 256 new cases

Aug 31 - 257 new cases

Sept 1 - 204 new cases

Sept 2 - 235 new cases

Sept 3 - 242 new cases

Sept 4 - 240 new cases

The current total of 5,374 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 23 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 88 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID report for yesterday, 2,332 people were under medical care or supervision, an increase of 14 from the 2,318 reported the day before.

The report also marked 3,095 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 225 more patients than the 2,870 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 3 new cases of people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATKs).

The total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased by 125, from 775 to 900.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 2,222 beds available for COVID patients (no change from yesterday).

The total number of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients in Phuket now stands at 1,727 or 77.72% of the total number of beds.

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care 34 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change); 316 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change) and 592 were ‘Green’ patients (+31).

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the locations of the new infections across the island was released on Thursday (Sept 2), but marked as accurate as of 6pm Wednesday (Sept 1), as follows:

Rassada - 1,141 cases (+47)

Phuket Town - 878 (+48) (Talad Yai 558, +34; Talad Neua 320, +14)

Wichit - 409 (+14)

Cherng Talay - 270 (+6)

Srisoonthorn - 256 (+11)

Kathu - 223 (+8)

Patong - 193 (+7)

Rawai - 191 (+1)

Thepkrasattri - 176 (+6) +21

Chalong - 150 (+9)

Koh Kaew - 152 (+5)

Pa Khlok - 89 (+1)

Kamala - 58 (+2)

Karon - 53 (+2)

Mai Khao - 57 (+6)

Sakhu - 27 (+6)

** NOTE: As no updated map was released yesterday, the new cases in each area reported above reflect only the latest update of new cases for Sept 1.

maverick | 05 September 2021 - 12:03:04 

Should one read anything into a lack of transparency around location of infections, 3 days with no data....why ?

 

