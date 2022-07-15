Phuket marks 24 new COVID cases, two deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 24 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (July 14), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 53,875.

By The Phuket News

Friday 15 July 2022, 10:51AM

The PPHO daily report for July 14, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 9:50pm.

The report marked no new infections among any arrivals from overseas, as under the new entry measures introduced on May 1, international arrivals are no longer tested for COVID-19 on arrival.

The report marked two new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total for July to 11 deaths attributed to COVID-19 and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year to 132*.

Officials marked three COVID deaths in June, five in May, 20 in April, 56 in March, 27 in February and 10 in January.

Meanwhile, the 24 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 166, as follows:

July 8 - 28 new cases

July 9 - 16 new cases

July 10 - 27 new cases

July 11 - 24 new cases

July 12 - 22 new cases

July 13 - 25 new cases

July 14 - 24 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report still marked 6,391 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,906 Test & Go tourists who tested positive on arrival since Jan 1.

According to the report for July 14, there are 181 people under medical care or supervision, five more than the 176 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 17 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 214 people testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained at zero.

According to the report for July 14, there are 23 ‘Red’ patients (+7), 97 ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change) but did not list the number of ‘Green’ patients.

Meanwhile, zero people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at any ‘hospitel’ (zero change), and zero were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change).

The report also marked that of 183 hospital beds in total available (-15), 121 were occupied (+8).

* The PPHO has since July 1 continued to report an extra death in the total that was never included in the individual daily tallies. (See here and here.)