Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 24 new COVID cases, two deaths

Phuket marks 24 new COVID cases, two deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 24 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (July 14), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 53,875.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Friday 15 July 2022, 10:51AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO daily report for July 14, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 9:50pm.

The report marked no new infections among any arrivals from overseas, as under the new entry measures introduced on May 1, international arrivals are no longer tested for COVID-19 on arrival.

The report marked two new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total for July to 11 deaths attributed to COVID-19 and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year to 132*.

Officials marked three COVID deaths in June, five in May, 20 in April, 56 in March, 27 in February and 10 in January.

Meanwhile, the 24 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 166, as follows:

  • July 8 - 28 new cases
  • July 9 - 16 new cases
  • July 10 - 27 new cases
  • July 11 - 24 new cases
  • July 12 - 22 new cases
  • July 13 - 25 new cases
  • July 14 - 24 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report still marked 6,391 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,906 Test & Go tourists who tested positive on arrival since Jan 1.

BDO Phuket

According to the report for July 14, there are 181 people under medical care or supervision, five more than the 176 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 17 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 214 people testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained at zero.

According to the report for July 14, there are 23 ‘Red’ patients (+7), 97 ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change) but did not list the number of ‘Green’ patients.

Meanwhile, zero people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at any ‘hospitel’ (zero change), and zero were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change).

The report also marked that of 183 hospital beds in total available (-15), 121 were occupied (+8).

* The PPHO has since July 1 continued to report an extra death in the total that was never included in the individual daily tallies. (See here and here.)

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Stop dumping trash in Phuket Town canals, mayor urges
EXAT inks MoU to mitigate delays in Phuket expressway construction
Brit tourist on Phuket honeymoon among surf drownings
Thai cities top mid-year healthcare index
Saudi opens airspace to ‘all carriers’ in gesture to Israel
Heavy rain to fade away
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Pimping mother case widens, Top 10 Thailand for expats, Arrests in Koh Kaew home invasion || July 14
Hostage-taker shot in shoulder, woman rescued
Chamber of Commerce says more migrant workers needed
Three arrested for Koh Kaew home invasion, shootout
Cops raid bar after tip-off from Chuwit
Dr Opas to become next Permanent Secretary for Public Health
Phuket marks 25 new COVID cases, no deaths
Embarassed AIS offers redress for live-match outage
Boutique hotels in Patong appeal for help

 

Phuket community
Brit tourist on Phuket honeymoon among surf drownings

The whole Phuket beach happening needs a change/upgrade for sake of tourist safety ( and image of Ph...(Read More)

Brit tourist on Phuket honeymoon among surf drownings

It's time Phuket gets a 'Beach Master', a authority who can forbid swimming during beach...(Read More)

Brit tourist on Phuket honeymoon among surf drownings

What do people expect will happen when they ignore the red flags- its not rocket science. Same in Ka...(Read More)

Boutique hotels in Patong appeal for help

I can't free myself of the thought that yelling 'building requirements' is used as a too...(Read More)

Boutique hotels in Patong appeal for help

And what are these building requirements? Now it looks like despite not answering these requirement,...(Read More)

Boutique hotels in Patong appeal for help

Surely not!! Kurt missed the point? I'm shocked!...(Read More)

Cops raid bar after tip-off from Chuwit

Sounds like a jealous rival. I'd be pretty unhappy if he were to waste my time in such a fashion...(Read More)

Boutique hotels in Patong appeal for help

@Nasa, before Covid time started, there were more illegal than legal small hotels. But Phuket Govern...(Read More)

Cops raid bar after tip-off from Chuwit

Former politician and grey massage pearler himself. Than he knows the drills. No chance without vid...(Read More)

Heavy weather dumps marine trash on Patong Beach

An island that thrives on tourism should have a special team that takes care of cleaning the beach w...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Fastship Phuket
Brightview Center
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Sinea Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CBRE Phuket
Devas Lounge
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 