Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 24 new COVID cases, one death

Phuket marks 24 new COVID cases, one death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 24 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (July 11), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 53,804.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 12 July 2022, 08:56AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Details of the death reportde for July 11. Image: PPHO

Details of the death reportde for July 11. Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO daily report for July 11, marked as accurate as of 6pm last night, was posted online at 10:15pm.

The report marked no new infections among any arrivals from overseas, as under the new entry measures introduced on May 1, international arrivals are no longer tested for COVID-19 on arrival.

The report marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total for July to seven deaths attributed to COVID-19 and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year at 128*.

Officials marked three COVID deaths in June, five in May, 20 in April, 56 in March, 27 in February and 10 in January.

The PPHO later (at 7:47am, July 12) posted details of the death reported for July 11, as follows:

1) Case 44458, female, 73 years old (Group 608**), Final diagnosis: COVID-19 with pneumonia, respiratory failure; already suffered from hypertension, diabetes, Stage 5 renal failure and cerebral vascular stenosis; not vaccinated for COVID-19; was a high risk contact with a COVID-19 patient in the family

Meanwhile, the 24 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 174, as follows:

  • July 5 - 29 new cases
  • July 6 - 29 news cases
  • July 7 - 21 new cases
  • July 8 - 28 new cases
  • July 9 - 16 new cases
  • July 10 - 27 new cases
  • July 11 - 24 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report still marked 6,391 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,906 Test & Go tourists who tested positive on arrival since Jan 1.

According to the report for July 11, there are 189 people under medical care or supervision, one more than the 188 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 22 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 201 people testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained at zero.

According to the report for July 11, there are 17 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 94 ‘Yellow’ patients (-2) but did not list the number of ‘Green’ patients.

Meanwhile, zero people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at any ‘hospitel’ (zero change), and zero were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change).

The report also marked that of 187 hospital beds in total available (-21), 111 were occupied (-2).

* The PPHO has since July 1 continued to report an extra death in the total that was never included in the individual daily tallies. (See here and here.)

** ‘Group 608’ has become Phuket officials’ preferred term for higher at-risk patients, comprising people over 60 years old along with those suffering from any of the seven recognised medical conditions that place patients at higher risk of developing serious signs of infection, plus women more than 12 weeks pregnant.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Kyiv warns Russia will step up Donbas fight
Government official surrenders in abuse enquiry
Swiss sailor adrift off Koh Yao Yai declines assistance
Turtle chokes to death on plastic, washes ashore Phuket beach
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourist Police officer arrested over bribes as big boss wanted || July 11
Religious holidays bring two alcohol ban days
China says SE Asia nations should avoid becoming ‘chess pieces’
Security in Thailand tightened after Abe’s assassination
Surat Thani halts all island ferries as storms pound region
Government to boost US ties
Patong lifeguards warn tourists of dangerous surf
Phuket Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha
Seven nations removed from COVID-19 watchlist
Phuket marks 27 new COVID cases, no deaths
Tourists injured as overtaking pickup sideswipes taxi

 

Phuket community
Government to boost US ties

@fascinated you confuse china with the terror state usa as the greatest threat to the truly free wor...(Read More)

Government to boost US ties

ok diplamatic ties but never friendly ties with the terror state usa...(Read More)

Turtle chokes to death on plastic, washes ashore Phuket beach

Global problem - very sad as a diver I see first hand what we are doing to the environment education...(Read More)

Turtle chokes to death on plastic, washes ashore Phuket beach

trash from many farang too and not only trash from thailand...(Read More)

Patong lifeguards warn tourists of dangerous surf

red flaa only mean you should not swim and not swimming is vorbideen. as a good swimmer i don´t car...(Read More)

Religious holidays bring two alcohol ban days

Religious adherants have long inflicted their bizarre restrictive fantasies on the rest of us. Bes...(Read More)

Tourists injured as overtaking pickup sideswipes taxi

I see drivers passing on blind curves pretty much a dozen times whenever I venture out. And you kn...(Read More)

Security in Thailand tightened after Abe’s assassination

Judging by how unpopular the current bunch of clowns, (sorry, leaders), are maybe they should be con...(Read More)

Surat Thani halts all island ferries as storms pound region

Tragic but stupidity will always cause unnecessary injuries and deaths. Sadly the common sense gene ...(Read More)

Religious holidays bring two alcohol ban days

why don't you ban slaughtering of (at least big, mammal) animals nationwide on days like this? t...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Devas Lounge
QSI International School Phuket
BDO Phuket
Fastship Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sinea Phuket
Phuket Property

 