Phuket marks 24 new COVID cases, one death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 24 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (July 11), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 53,804.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 12 July 2022, 08:56AM

The PPHO daily report for July 11, marked as accurate as of 6pm last night, was posted online at 10:15pm.

The report marked no new infections among any arrivals from overseas, as under the new entry measures introduced on May 1, international arrivals are no longer tested for COVID-19 on arrival.

The report marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total for July to seven deaths attributed to COVID-19 and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year at 128*.

Officials marked three COVID deaths in June, five in May, 20 in April, 56 in March, 27 in February and 10 in January.

The PPHO later (at 7:47am, July 12) posted details of the death reported for July 11, as follows:

1) Case 44458, female, 73 years old (Group 608**), Final diagnosis: COVID-19 with pneumonia, respiratory failure; already suffered from hypertension, diabetes, Stage 5 renal failure and cerebral vascular stenosis; not vaccinated for COVID-19; was a high risk contact with a COVID-19 patient in the family

Meanwhile, the 24 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 174, as follows:

July 5 - 29 new cases

July 6 - 29 news cases

July 7 - 21 new cases

July 8 - 28 new cases

July 9 - 16 new cases

July 10 - 27 new cases

July 11 - 24 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report still marked 6,391 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,906 Test & Go tourists who tested positive on arrival since Jan 1.

According to the report for July 11, there are 189 people under medical care or supervision, one more than the 188 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 22 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 201 people testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained at zero.

According to the report for July 11, there are 17 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 94 ‘Yellow’ patients (-2) but did not list the number of ‘Green’ patients.

Meanwhile, zero people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at any ‘hospitel’ (zero change), and zero were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change).

The report also marked that of 187 hospital beds in total available (-21), 111 were occupied (-2).

* The PPHO has since July 1 continued to report an extra death in the total that was never included in the individual daily tallies. (See here and here.)

** ‘Group 608’ has become Phuket officials’ preferred term for higher at-risk patients, comprising people over 60 years old along with those suffering from any of the seven recognised medical conditions that place patients at higher risk of developing serious signs of infection, plus women more than 12 weeks pregnant.