Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 24 new COVID cases, no deaths

Phuket marks 24 new COVID cases, no deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 24 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (June 13), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 53,169.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 14 June 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO daily report for June 13, marked as accurate as of 6pm last night, was posted online at 7:13pm.

The report marked no new infections among any arrivals from overseas, as under the new entry measures introduced on May 1, international arrivals are no longer tested for COVID-19 on arrival.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the number of COVID deaths for June at one and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year at 119.

Officials marked five COVID deaths in May, 20 in April, 56 in March, 27 in February and 10 in January.

Meanwhile, the 24 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 100, as follows:

  • June 7 - 12 new cases
  • June 8 - 15 new cases
  • June 9 - 10 new cases
  • June 10 - 12 new cases
  • June 11 - 13 new cases
  • June 12 - 14 new cases
  • June 13 -  24 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report still marked 6,391 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,906 Test & Go tourists who tested positive on arrival since Jan 1.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

According to the report for June 13, there are 53 people under medical care or supervision, zero change from the 53 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 14 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 120 people testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained at zero.

According to the report for June 13, there are 13 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 43 ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change) but did not list the number of ‘Green’ patients.

Meanwhile, zero people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at any ‘hospitel’ (zero change), and zero were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change).

The report also marked that of 140 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 61 were occupied (+5).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Power outage to hit Kajonkiet Thalang school area
Phuket Immigration issues 90-day reporting warning
Cannabis worries outlined
Trump became ‘detached from reality,’ says ex-justice chief
End of airport thermoscans mooted as COVID fades
Phuket hotels move to resolve ‘dire’ skills shortage
US senators announce limited deal on gun violence measures
Sites scoured for fugitive politician
Phuket marks 14 new COVID cases, no deaths
Power outages scheduled for iLeaf Town 1, 2 housing estates
MRTA asks for public feedback as Phuket light rail fares announced
In Kyiv, EU chief promises a signal on Ukraine’s bid next week
Power cables catch fire in Kamala
Experts raise cannabis concerns
Phuket Opinion: Needing to see the difference

 

Phuket community
Phuket Immigration issues 90-day reporting warning

What is the last picture with figures of Russia and Ukraine telling us? It concerns foreigners, why ...(Read More)

MRTA asks for public feedback as Phuket light rail fares announced

Altogether it will become messy years ahead with 2 projects! The patong tunnel and the lightrail. No...(Read More)

Cannabis worries outlined

Maybe this should have been considered before changing the law. As usual very ambiguous and open to ...(Read More)

Cannabis worries outlined

....Why worried about the brains/learning capacity of students? In the Thai education system is fre...(Read More)

Cannabis worries outlined

... A new industry has been born. Completely in line with the words of minister Anutin that he wants...(Read More)

Cannabis worries outlined

It is world news that minister Anutin + his officials in whole Thailand yesterday handed out for fre...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration issues 90-day reporting warning

To be clear, the officers little sign specifically addresses 'dtang-dtow' foreigners, that i...(Read More)

Sites scoured for fugitive politician

@ JohnC - No...(Read More)

MRTA asks for public feedback as Phuket light rail fares announced

Definitely not as big a waste of money as the ridiculous Patong tunnel joke that is hard to believe ...(Read More)

Sites scoured for fugitive politician

Silly question maybe but, does Thailand have ANY honest officials in any government department?...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Lean On Me Live Fest
Sinea Phuket
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Devas Lounge
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
The Comedy Club

 