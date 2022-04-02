Phuket marks 236 new COVID cases, one more death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 236 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Apr 1), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 46,820.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism

By The Phuket News

Saturday 2 April 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for Apr 1, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 1:16am.

The report marked two new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 13 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year to 94.

Officials marked 56 COVID deaths in March, 27 in February and 10 in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 236 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 1,708, as follows:

Mar 26 - 282 new cases

Mar 27 - 258 new cases

Mar 28 - 253 new cases

Mar 29 - 232 new cases

Mar 30 - 220 new cases

Mar 31 - 227 new cases

Apr 1 - 236 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,245 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,177 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Apr 1, there are 2,313 people under medical care or supervision, 52 fewer than the 2,365 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 302 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 221 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 50 to 49.

According to the report for Apr 1, there are 16 ‘Red’ patients (-2), 167 ‘Yellow’ patients (+25) and 20 ‘Green’ patients (-3) in care.

A further 97 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-3), and 44 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-1).

The report also marked that of 1,681 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 344 were occupied (+16).