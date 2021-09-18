The Phuket News
Phuket marks 235 new COVID cases

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 235 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Sept 17) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 8,297.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 18 September 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

A daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

A report by the PPHO showing how many patients are currently at each hospital or other medical facility for COVID-19. Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 11:15pm last night, reported no new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals.

The report also marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the COVID death toll in Phuket in the past week at 15, and the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 48. Twenty-three of those deaths occurred this month.

Meanwhile, the 235 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 1,668, as follows:

  • Sept 11 - 230 new cases
  • Sept 12 - 245 new cases
  • Sept 13 - 249 new cases
  • Sept 14 - 229 new cases
  • Sept 15 - 244 new cases
  • Sept 16 - 236 new cases
  • Sept 17 - 235 new cases

The current total of 8,297 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 23 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 95 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 3,663 people were under medical care or supervision, an increase of 42 from the 3,621 reported the day before.

The report also marked 4,788 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 193 more patients than the 4,595 reported yesterday.

The report recorded zero people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by an antigen test kits (ATK), but the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island fell by 35, from 1,177 to 1,142.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 2,162 beds available for COVID patients ‒ zero change from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the total number of hospital beds actually occupied by COVID patients in Phuket rose to 1,924 (88.87%) ‒ an increase of 40 from the 1,885 reported yesterday.

The number of hospital beds reported as remaining available fell by 36, from 277 to 241, representing 11.13% of the total number of beds designated for COVID patients.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care 35 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change from yesterday), 341 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change), and 389 were designated as ‘Green’ patients (-12).

JohnC | 18 September 2021 - 09:35:08 

I bet if more proper testing was done this number would be drastically higher than what we are being told.

maverick | 18 September 2021 - 09:21:35 

At least you haven’t wasted space reporting numbers by district that don’t add up. When will the media challenge the clear manipulation of the daily numbers which are statistically improbable better give us hospitalizations instead of infections

 

