Phuket marks 232 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 232 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Mar 29), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 46,081.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 30 March 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO daily report for Mar 29, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 10:55pm.

The report marked three new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 21 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of COVID deaths reported so far for March at 55 and the total number of COVID deaths so far this year at 92.

Officials marked 27 COVID deaths in February, compared with 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 232 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 1,863, as follows:

  • Mar 23 - 285 new cases
  • Mar 24 - 284 new cases
  • Mar 25 - 269 new cases
  • Mar 26 - 282 new cases
  • Mar 27 - 258 new cases
  • Mar 28 - 253 new cases
  • Mar 29 - 232 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,231 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,135 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

MGID

According to the report for Mar 29, there are 2,643 people under medical care or supervision, 28 fewer than the 2,671 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 284 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 510 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 64 to 58.

According to the report for Mar 29, there are 18 ‘Red’ patients (+1), 166 ‘Yellow’ patients (-13) and 27 ‘Green’ patients (zero change) in care.

A further 88 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-3), and 53 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-6).

The report also marked that of 2,650 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 352 were occupied (-22).

