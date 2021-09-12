Phuket marks 230 new COVID cases, two more deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 238 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Sept 11) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 6,859.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 12 September 2021, 09:00AM

Details of the latest two deaths have been released. Image: PPHO

The number of new infections for Thailand (left), and the number of new infections in Phuket (right). Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 10:15pm last night, also marked two deaths attributed to COVID-19. The latest deaths bring the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since last Saturday (Sept 4) to 19.

The deaths also bring the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 39. Details of the two latest deaths have yet to be released.

Update: The PPHO has released the following details of the two deaths:

Thai woman, 65, was a high-risk contact, had received one vaccination injection, vaccine administered not reported

Thai man, 70, had a heart condition, was a smoker, had received two injections of AstraZeneca

The report marked zero new cases of Sandbox tourists being confirmed as infected with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the 230 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 1,605, as follows:

Sept 5 - 241 new cases

Sept 6 - 232 new cases

Sept 7 - 234 new cases

Sept 8 - 219 new cases

Sept 9 - 211 new cases

Sept 10 - 238 new cases

Sept 11 - 230 new cases

The current total of 6,859 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 23 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 89 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 3,197 people were under medical care or supervision, an increase of 88 from the 3,109 reported the day before.

The report also marked 3,819 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 140 more patients than the 3,679 reported yesterday.

The report, just like yesterday, recorded only five new cases of people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATKs), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island rose by 21, from 1,104 to 1,125.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 2,242 beds available for COVID patients (-119 from yesterday).

The total number of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients in Phuket now stands at 2,067 (+104) or 84.64% of the total number of beds. The number of hospital beds remaining available stood at 375, or just 15.36% of the total number of beds designated for COVID patients.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care 34 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change); 338 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (+1) and 691 were ‘Green’ patients (+17).

At the time this report was posted an updated version of the map showing the locations of local infections had not been released.