Phuket marks 229 new COVID cases, available hospital beds hits 10%

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 229 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Sept 14) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 7,582.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 15 September 2021, 09:22AM

A report by the PPHO showing how many patients are currently at each hospital or other medical facility for COVID-19. Image: PPHO

A daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 10:30pm last night, marked no new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals, and no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 40.

Meanwhile, the 229 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 1,621, as follows:

Sept 8 - 219 new cases

Sept 9 - 211 new cases

Sept 10 - 238 new cases

Sept 11 - 230 new cases

Sept 12 - 245 new cases

Sept 13 - 249 new cases

Sept 14 - 229 new cases

The current total of 7,582 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 23 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 91 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 3,478 people were under medical care or supervision, an increase of 178 from the 3,300 reported the day before.

The report also marked 4,262 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 51 more patients than the 4,211 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 28 new cases of people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATKs), but the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island rose by only four, from 1,184 to 1,188.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 2,542 beds available for COVID patients ‒ unchanged from yesterday.

The total number of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients in Phuket now stands at 2,285 (+55) or 89.89% of the total number of beds. The number of hospital beds remaining available fell by 55 to 257, representing 10.11% of the total number of beds designated for COVID patients.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care 34 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change); 339 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change) and 706 were ‘Green’ patients (-10).

At the time this report was posted an updated version of the map showing the locations of local infections had not been released.