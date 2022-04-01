tengoku
Phuket marks 227 new COVID cases, one more death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 227 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Mar 31), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 46,569.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Friday 1 April 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Details of the death reported for Mar 31. Image: PPHO

Details of the death reported for Mar 31. Image: PPHO

The PPHO daily report for Mar 31, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 10:51pm.

The report marked three new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 10 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths reported for March to 56 and the total number of COVID deaths so far this year to 93.

Officials marked 27 COVID deaths in February, compared with 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

The PPHO later (at 8:04am, April 1) posted details of the death reported for Mar 31, as follows:

1) Case 34770, male, 87 years old (Group 608*), Diagnosis: COVID-19 with severe pneumonia, medical history unknown “because never had a health check”, had received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, risk history “unknown”

Meanwhile, the 227 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 1,741, as follows:

  • Mar 25 - 269 new cases
  • Mar 26 - 282 new cases
  • Mar 27 - 258 new cases
  • Mar 28 - 253 new cases
  • Mar 29 - 232 new cases
  • Mar 30 - 220 new cases
  • Mar 31 - 227 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

C and C Marine

The report also marked 6,243 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,164 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Mar 31, there are 2,365 people under medical care or supervision, 80 fewer than the 2,445 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 319 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 215 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 58 to 50.

According to the report for Mar 31, there are 18 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 142 ‘Yellow’ patients (-18) and 23 ‘Green’ patients (-1) in care.

A further 100 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+7), and 45 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-8).

The report also marked that of 1,681 hospital beds in total available (-749), 328 were occupied (-20).

* ‘Group 608’ has become Phuket officials’ preferred term for higher at-risk patients, comprising people over 60 years old along with those suffering from any of the seven recognised medical conditions that place patients at higher risk of developing serious signs of infection, plus women more than 12 weeks pregnant.

