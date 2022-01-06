BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Phuket marks 227 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Phuket marks 227 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 227 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Jan 5), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 20,712.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Thursday 6 January 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO report for Jan 5, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 1:34am.

The report marked 46 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 10 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 143.

Of note, after 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December.

Meanwhile, the 227 new local infections reported bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 831, as follows:

  • Dec 30 - 86 new cases
  • Dec 31 - 64 new cases
  • Jan 1 - 85 new cases
  • Jan 2 - 64 new cases
  • Jan 3 - 149 new cases
  • Jan 4 - 156 new cases
  • Jan 5 - 227 new cases

The report marked 22 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, as well as 39 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 532 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 292 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report, 1,210 people were under medical care or supervision, 244 more than the 966 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 19,522 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 58 more than the 19,464 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 108 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained unchanged at 36.

According to the report for Jan 5, there is still just one ‘Red’ patient (zero change), 184 ‘Yellow’ patients (+3) and 122 ‘Green’ patients (+19) in care.

A further 480 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+102), and 36 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Jan 5 also marked that of 2,310 hospital beds in total available (+346), 823 were occupied (+124).

Phuket community
Phuket scrambles for ‘hospitels’ to keep tourists out of hospitals

I blame the un-vaccinated. They alone have given this virus the opportunity to mutate- and the next...(Read More)

‘Queen Deer’ breaks leg in fall on dirt track to beach

Prognosis is not good for a wild animal with a broken leg. Depending upon the severity of the fract...(Read More)

‘Queen Deer’ breaks leg in fall on dirt track to beach

@JohnC, you asking a retoric question, yes? Of course the Nui Beach business owner pays off/bribe Ph...(Read More)

Phuket scrambles for ‘hospitels’ to keep tourists out of hospitals

@LivinLOS, yes, the Thai not functioning/not trust worthy 'fantasy sites', are legio. Just f...(Read More)

Separated by COVID: Family holiday for New Year comes undone after son, 17, tests positive in Phuket

...They never really intended to do something before Jan 3rd. They must have been shocked to get th...(Read More)

Separated by COVID: Family holiday for New Year comes undone after son, 17, tests positive in Phuket

@ Jens, thank you for sharing your family Phuket experience. Guess the silence time 1-2 January (48 ...(Read More)

Government backs bill to police NGO income

Why doesn't the government back a bill to police the RTP incomes? It is known by 100% of people ...(Read More)

‘Queen Deer’ breaks leg in fall on dirt track to beach

Shouldn't the paragraph about the Nui Beach business owner 'welcoming' tourists be accur...(Read More)

Phuket scrambles for ‘hospitels’ to keep tourists out of hospitals

Much of the Thai housing facilitiesnot suitable for self isolation, and absence of self isolation kn...(Read More)

Tourists return to Maya Bay

Funny how the media keep insisting it was made famous by a particularly bad D grade movie that in th...(Read More)

 

