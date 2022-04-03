tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 226 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Phuket marks 226 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 226 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Apr 2), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 47,066.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Sunday 3 April 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO daily report for Apr 2, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 12:21am.

The report marked five new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 15 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year at 94.

Officials marked 56 COVID deaths in March, 27 in February and 10 in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 226 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 1,652, as follows:

  • Mar 27 - 258 new cases
  • Mar 28 - 253 new cases
  • Mar 29 - 232 new cases
  • Mar 30 - 220 new cases
  • Mar 31 - 227 new cases
  • Apr 1 - 236 new cases
  • Apr 2 - 226 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,250 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,192 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

Phuket Property

According to the report for Apr 2, there are 2,323 people under medical care or supervision, 10 more than the 2,313 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 236 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 243 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 49 to 52.

According to the report for Apr 2, there are 16 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 145 ‘Yellow’ patients (-22) and 22 ‘Green’ patients (+2) in care.

A further 86 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-11), and 47 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+3).

The report also marked that of 1,686 hospital beds in total available (+5), 316 were occupied (-28).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

B100m assets seized from alleged embezzler of temple funds
Phuket lottery millionaire receives his winnings
Power outage to affect Bang Tao
Road safety hotline set up ahead of Songkran
Ukraine claims Kyiv region as Russian pullback reveals horror
Latest Omicron variant arrives in Thailand
Robert Godec nominated as US ambassador to Thailand
Phuket Opinion: The road to greater autonomy
Two COVID-hit insurers closed
‘Phuket Tastival’ gets underway at Saphan Hin
No April Fool’s joke for Phuket man who wins B18mn on lottery
Kyiv silent on airstrike in Russia, 3,000 flee Mariupol
Phuket’s Soi Dog steps in to help provide urgent medical assistance to animals affected by the conflict in Ukraine
Roi Rim Lay heads to Sarasin Bridge for Songkran
Phuket marks 236 new COVID cases, one more death

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: The road to greater autonomy

The rotating governorship was introduced for a very good reason. It stopped, or lessened the corrupt...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The road to greater autonomy

It is always about the money. The only way Bangkok would make any changes is if it would increase t...(Read More)

Phuket officials getting better, says island corruption chief

Thailand: The Soviet Union of SE Asia. Just lie, lie, lie until no one even recognizes the truth any...(Read More)

Phuket’s Soi Dog steps in to help provide urgent medical assistance to animals affected by the conflict in Ukraine

Unless this was a late April Fool's Day joke, I will stop my donations to Soi Dog foundation, as...(Read More)

Latest Omicron variant arrives in Thailand

There we go again in Thailand. New variant, government panicking, expect new set of regimental restr...(Read More)

Police probe into deadly rafting accident continues

We'll never know Nasa...this story has already dropped off the radar. The "investigation&qu...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The road to greater autonomy

While what goes on in Thailand's government is not my business, it is my hopes that better gover...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The road to greater autonomy

Putting the foxes in charge of the henhouse is ridiculous. Compared to the levels of corruption at t...(Read More)

Police warning on April Fool’s Day pranks

What about posting truths, such as how corrupt and unreliable most RTP officers on Phuket are. ...(Read More)

Thais urged to offer aid to Ukrainians

@pooliekev. Yes you do speak utter nonsense. Must have taken lessons from putin himself....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
PaintFX
Sinea Phuket
CBRE Phuket
EPL predictions
Devas Lounge
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center

 