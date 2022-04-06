tengoku
Phuket marks 222 new COVID cases, two more deaths

Phuket marks 222 new COVID cases, two more deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 222 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Apr 6), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 48,052.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Thursday 7 April 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for Apr 6, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 11:40pm.

The report marked six infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 24 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked two new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year to 96.

Officials marked 56 COVID deaths in March, 27 in February and 10 in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 222 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 1,527, as follows:

  • Mar 31 - 227 new cases
  • Apr 1 - 236 new cases
  • Apr 2 - 226 new cases
  • Apr 3 - 218 new cases
  • Apr 4 - 206 new cases
  • Apr 5 - 192 new caess
  • Apr 6 - 222 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,271 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,319 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

QSI International School Phuket

According to the report for Apr 6, there are 2,064 people under medical care or supervision, 19 more than the 2,045 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 231 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 107 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 54 to 56.

According to the report for Apr 6, there are 16 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 147 ‘Yellow’ patients (+7) and 22 ‘Green’ patients (-2) in care.

A further 75 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-4), and 51 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+4).

The report also marked that of 1,526 hospital beds in total available (-160), 311 were occupied (+5).

