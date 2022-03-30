Phuket marks 220 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 220 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Mar 30), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 46,329.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 31 March 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for Mar 30, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 10:41pm.

The report marked nine new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 19 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of COVID deaths reported so far for March at 55 and the total number of COVID deaths so far this year at 92.

Officials marked 27 COVID deaths in February, compared with 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 220 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 1,798, as follows:

Mar 24 - 284 new cases

Mar 25 - 269 new cases

Mar 26 - 282 new cases

Mar 27 - 258 new cases

Mar 28 - 253 new cases

Mar 29 - 232 new cases

Mar 30 - 220 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,240 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,154 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Mar 30, there are 2,445 people under medical care or supervision, 198 fewer than the 2,643 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 446 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 318 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained unchanged at 58.

According to the report for Mar 30, there are 18 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 160 ‘Yellow’ patients (-6) and 24 ‘Green’ patients (-3) in care.

A further 93 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+5), and 53 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change).

The report also marked that of 2,430 hospital beds in total available (-220), 348 were occupied (-4).