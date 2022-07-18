Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 22 new COVID cases, no deaths

Phuket marks 22 new COVID cases, no deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 22 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (July 18), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 53,952.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 19 July 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO daily report for July 18, marked as accurate as of 6pm last night, was posted online at 9:34pm.

The report marked no new infections among any arrivals from overseas, as under the new entry measures introduced on May 1, international arrivals are no longer tested for COVID-19 on arrival.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total for July at 13 deaths attributed to COVID-19 and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year at 134*.

Officials marked three COVID deaths in June, five in May, 20 in April, 56 in March, 27 in February and 10 in January.

Meanwhile, the 22 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 148, as follows:

  • July 12 - 22 new cases
  • July 13 - 25 new cases
  • July 14 - 24 new cases
  • July 15 - 21 new cases
  • July 16 - 14 new cases
  • July 17 - 20 new cases
  • July 18 - 22 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report still marked 6,391 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,906 Test & Go tourists who tested positive on arrival since Jan 1.

Sinea Phuket

According to the report for July 18, there are 147 people under medical care or supervision, 17 fewer than the 164 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 19 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 166 people testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained at zero.

According to the report for July 18, there are 20 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 72 ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change) but did not list the number of ‘Green’ patients.

Meanwhile, zero people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at any ‘hospitel’ (zero change), and zero were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change).

The report also marked that of 163 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 92 were occupied (zero change).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Jabs ‘saved half a million people’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourist boost for Phuket? FDA pushes for cannabis sections, Dolphin succumbs || July 18
Prepare for tsunami evacuation drill, says Phuket disaster chief
Phuket small hotel operators are getting assistance, report officials
Thai democracy activists targeted by Pegasus spyware, says report
Truck carrying crashed Black Hawk involved in road accident
Asia Pacific 1H 2022 hotel investment totals US$6.8bn, up 33% year-on-year
Roadside retaining wall collapses in Koh Kaew
Wounded dolphin dies after rescue at Patong
Zelensky sacks 2 top Ukraine officials as EU mulls Russia sanctions
Department ramps up piracy inspections as tourists return
Phuket marks 20 new COVID cases, two deaths
Full Moon Party draws 20,000 to Koh Phangan
FDA warns against ordering Molnupiravir online
New York to make ‘Little Thailand’ official

 

Phuket community
Wounded dolphin dies after rescue at Patong

It will no doubt end up on the dinner table of one of Phuket's pathetic Hi-Sos so they can brag ...(Read More)

Roadside retaining wall collapses in Koh Kaew

I think it ismuch more likely the collapse is attributed to the very poor low quality build of the o...(Read More)

Prepare for tsunami evacuation drill, says Phuket disaster chief

@kurt this decision is driven by weather conditions in the Andaman and these buoys are only part of ...(Read More)

Brit tourist on Phuket honeymoon among surf drownings

Attention to foreign tourists who visit Phuket beaches: Look were the life guards are standing/walk...(Read More)

Truck carrying crashed Black Hawk involved in road accident

I don't believe it is a Black Hawk fighting helicopter used for transport of a general and his p...(Read More)

Brit tourist on Phuket honeymoon among surf drownings

In many cases, it is a surfer or civilian coming to the rescue, with LGs showing up too late to the ...(Read More)

Brit tourist on Phuket honeymoon among surf drownings

Previous LG heads were just pilfering the system, taking LGs from one beach to run jet-ski biz at a ...(Read More)

Brit tourist on Phuket honeymoon among surf drownings

Today was a calm, sunny morning with small wav, and the red flags were in the same place as they wer...(Read More)

Roadside retaining wall collapses in Koh Kaew

Now we have 2 collapsed walls. This one and the one at Kata Hill, Patak Road (Almost 2 years now wai...(Read More)

Prepare for tsunami evacuation drill, says Phuket disaster chief

Why not prepare/repositioning immidiately NOW 2 Thai Tsunami buoys? It all starts there. Drill show ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
QSI International School Phuket
BDO Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Devas Lounge
Fastship Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential

 