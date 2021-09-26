Phuket marks 219 new COVID cases, two more deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 219 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Sept 25) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 10,168.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthdeathtourism

By The Phuket News

Sunday 26 September 2021, 10:00AM

A report by the PPHO showing how many patients are currently at each hospital or other medical facility for COVID-19. Image: PPHO

A daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, and actually posted online soon after, reported four new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals.

The report also marked two new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 71. Of those, 51 occurred this month, with 22 deaths in the past seven days.

Meanwhile, the 219 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 1,630, as follows:

Sept 19 - 228 new cases

Sept 20 - 237 new cases

Sept 21 - 254 new cases

Sept 22 - 239 new cases

Sept 23 - 228 new cases

Sept 24 - 225 new cases

Sept 25 - 219 new cases

The current total of 9,950 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 23 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 109 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 4,352 people were under medical care or supervision, an increase of 168 from the 4,184 reported the day before.

The report also marked 5,959 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 67 more than the 5,892 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 47 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), but the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island rose by only four, from 1,508 to 1,512.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 2,465 beds available for COVID patients ‒ an increase of 47 from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the total number of hospital beds actually occupied by COVID patients in Phuket fell by 61, from 2,053 to 1,992 ‒ representing 80.81% of the total number of hospital beds available being occupied.

The number of hospital beds reported as remaining available rose by 108, from 365 to 473, representing 19.19% of the total number of beds designated for COVID patients.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care 35 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change from yesterday), 347 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change), and 291 were designated as ‘Green’ patients (-61).

The PPHO no longer issues an updated map showing the locations of COVID infections across the island. The most recent map was posted publicly on Sept 16. It was dated Sept 15 but marked as accurate as of 6pm on Sept 14, and was the first daily report to mark five COVID deaths on the one day.