Phuket marks 210, new COVID cases, care centre patients jump above 700

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked a record 210 new local infections across the island yesterday (Aug 28), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 3,656.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 29 August 2021, 10:00AM

A new daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the location of the new infections across the island. The map was released yesterday (Aug 28) and is marked as accurate as of 6pm Friday (Aug 27). Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 10:20pm last night, also marked two new cases of Phuket Sandbox tourists being confirmed as infected.

The report also marked zero new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for yesterday, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 19.

The 210 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island to a new record of 1,103 in the past seven days, as follows:

Aug 22 - 124 new cases

Aug 23 - 73 new cases

Aug 24 - 156 new cases

Aug 25 - 189 new cases

Aug 26 - 169 new cases

Aug 27 - 209 new cases

Aug 28 - 210 new cases

The current total of 3,656 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 23 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 77 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID report for yesterday, 1,538 people were under medical care or supervision, an increase of 127 from the 1,411 reported the day before.

The report also marked 2,290 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 76 more patients than the 2,214 reported for Friday.

The report posted last night recorded 59 new cases of people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATKs) yesterday (Aug 28).

While recording 59 new suspected cases, which have yet to be confirmed by RT-PCR tests, the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island rose by 225, from 492 to 717.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report posted last night also reported that Phuket currently has in total 1,640 beds available for COVID patients (+41 from yesterday).

The total number of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients in Phuket now stands at 1,234 (+130), or 75.24% of the total number of beds, with 406 (-89) hospital beds in Phuket still available.

The report also marked that of the COVID patients in care 34 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (+2); 316 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (-8) and 388 were ‘Green’ patients (-32).

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the locations of the new infections across the island was released yesterday (Aug 28), but marked as accurate as of 6pm Friday (Aug 27), as follows: