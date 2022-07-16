Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 21 new COVID cases, no deaths

Phuket marks 21 new COVID cases, no deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 21 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (July 15), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 53,896.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 16 July 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO daily report for July 15, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 9:21pm.

The report marked no new infections among any arrivals from overseas, as under the new entry measures introduced on May 1, international arrivals are no longer tested for COVID-19 on arrival.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total for July at 11 deaths attributed to COVID-19 and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year at 132*.

Officials marked three COVID deaths in June, five in May, 20 in April, 56 in March, 27 in February and 10 in January.

Meanwhile, the 21 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 159, as follows:

  • July 9 - 16 new cases
  • July 10 - 27 new cases
  • July 11 - 24 new cases
  • July 12 - 22 new cases
  • July 13 - 25 new cases
  • July 14 - 24 new cases
  • July 15 - 21 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report still marked 6,391 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,906 Test & Go tourists who tested positive on arrival since Jan 1.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

According to the report for July 15, there are 187 people under medical care or supervision, six more than the 181 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 15 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 320 people testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained at zero.

According to the report for July 15, there are 23 ‘Red’ patients (zero changes), 96 ‘Yellow’ patients (-1) but did not list the number of ‘Green’ patients.

Meanwhile, zero people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at any ‘hospitel’ (zero change), and zero were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change).

The report also marked that of 183 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 119 were occupied (-2).

* The PPHO has since July 1 continued to report an extra death in the total that was never included in the individual daily tallies. (See here and here.)

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Family and colleagues praise drowned doctor
Government set to dangle land bait
Kathu Cultural Festival gets underway
Long holiday brings Phuket B2.34bn boost
Phuket disaster chief calls for confidence in tsunami-warning system
Wildfires blaze across sweltering southwest Europe
Ministry urges 10-day isolation
Phuket lifeguards ordered to ramp up surf safety
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourism fee for all, Honeymooner tragedy, Hostage drama ends with a shot || July 15
Stop dumping trash in Phuket Town canals, mayor urges
EXAT inks MoU to mitigate delays in Phuket expressway construction
Phuket marks 24 new COVID cases, two deaths
Brit tourist on Phuket honeymoon among surf drownings
Thai cities top mid-year healthcare index
Saudi opens airspace to ‘all carriers’ in gesture to Israel

 

Phuket community
Three arrested for Koh Kaew home invasion, shootout

@Kurt And what has your comment got to do with the article ? Or is this just another attempt tryin...(Read More)

Three arrested for Koh Kaew home invasion, shootout

JohnC, Thai Officialdom has no clue where thai are living. Ask Phuket Governor how many Thai today l...(Read More)

Phuket disaster chief calls for confidence in tsunami-warning system

For tourists, don't trust blindly Thai officials when it concerns Tsunami warnings. Specially no...(Read More)

Phuket disaster chief calls for confidence in tsunami-warning system

When Official use the words "brothers and sisters" I get suspicious. Than Official is in p...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards ordered to ramp up surf safety

Its all very well ramping up safety (albeit there are NO lifeguards on Kamala Beach ) but you can...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards ordered to ramp up surf safety

Does it really needs a Governor to 'order' : Life guards, ramp up! With other words, the li...(Read More)

Cops raid bar after tip-off from Chuwit

A known crim trying to flex his muscles by showing the other crim he can have his business raided at...(Read More)

Brit tourist on Phuket honeymoon among surf drownings

Sounds suspiciously like lifeguards covering their arses for being to slow to respond to people in t...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards ordered to ramp up surf safety

If you visit beaches here regularly you get very used to seeing some lifeguards sitting under cover ...(Read More)

Stop dumping trash in Phuket Town canals, mayor urges

All municipalities need to make many more bins available in public areas. Everyone knows that the av...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Devas Lounge
Sinea Phuket
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CBRE Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
BDO Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Fastship Phuket
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket

 