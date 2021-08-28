The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 209 new COVID cases, one more death

Phuket marks 209 new COVID cases, one more death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked a record 209 new local infections across the island yesterday (Aug 27), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 3,553.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Saturday 28 August 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the location of the new infections across the island. The map was released yesterday (Aug 27) and is marked as accurate as of 6pm Thursday (Aug 26). Image: PPHO

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the location of the new infections across the island. The map was released yesterday (Aug 27) and is marked as accurate as of 6pm Thursday (Aug 26). Image: PPHO

A new daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

A new daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

« »

Yesterday marked the first time that Phuket had marked more than 200 new cases confirmed on one day.

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 11:40pm last night, also marked one new case of a Phuket Sandbox tourist being confirmed as infected.

The report also marked one more death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 19.

The 209 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island to a new record of 1,046 in the past seven days, as follows:

  • Aug 21 - 126 new cases
  • Aug 22 - 124 new cases
  • Aug 23 - 73 new cases
  • Aug 24 - 156 new cases
  • Aug 25 - 189 new cases
  • Aug 26 - 169 new cases
  • Aug 27 - 209 new cases

The current total of 3,553 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 23 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 39 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 75 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID report for yesterday, 1,411 people were under medical care or supervision, an increase of 102 from the 1,309 reported the day before.

The report also marked 2,214 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 105 more patients than the 2,109 reported for Thursday.

SAii Laguna Phuket

The report posted last night recorded 48 new cases of people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATKs) yesterday (Aug 27).

While recording 48 new suspected cases, which have yet to be confirmed by RT-PCR tests, the total number of people currently held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island rose by from 443 to 492.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report posted last night also reported that Phuket currently has in total 1,599 beds available for COVID patients (+78 from yesterday).

The total number of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients in Phuket now stands at 1,104 (+51), or 69.04% of the total number of beds, with 495 (+27) hospital beds in Phuket still available.

The report also marked that of the COVID patients in care 32 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change); 324 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change) and 420 were ‘Green’ patients (+27).

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the locations of the new infections across the island was released yesterday (Aug 27), but marked as accurate as of 6pm Thursday (Aug 26), as follows:

  • Rassada - 771 cases (+69)
  • Phuket Town - 615 (+16)
  • (Talad Yai 362, +14; Talad Neua 253, +2)
  • Wichit - 332 (+11)
  • Cherng Talay - 251 (+5)
  • Kathu - 172 (+10)
  • Patong - 164 (+3)
  • Srisoonthorn - 165 (+20)
  • Thepkrasattri - 134 (+7)
  • Chalong - 118 (+3)
  • Koh Kaew - 97 (+4)
  • Rawai - 96 (+13)
  • Karon - 40
  • Kamala - 45
  • Pa Khlok - 59 (+5)
  • Mai Khao - 37 (+1)
  • *Sakhu - 16



Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

maverick | 28 August 2021 - 09:29:27 

The more you test the more you find simple really - so what get Vax and protect yourself from serious illness 
and life goes in

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thammasat University authorised to import vaccines
Restrictions to be eased in dark red zones
Registration opens for expats in Phuket to receive Pfizer
Fears mount cops will shield ‘Joe Ferrari’
PM admits we may have to learn to live with COVID
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fugitive top cop surrenders, Thailand added to UK’s travel ’red list’ |:| August 27
Phuket rallies to help Koh Lipe
‘Big Joke’ checks safety ahead of expected influx of Russian tourists
Police reforms are ‘years behind schedule’
Officials target flood disaster response under COVID-19 conditions
‘Total panic’ as deadly blasts rock Kabul airport
UK adds Thailand to COVID travel ‘red list’
Phuket marks 169 new daily infections
Fugitive ‘Jo Ferrari’ turns himself in
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Covid record high, Embezzlement of B33mn gets accountant in hot water |:| August 26

 

Phuket community
Officials target flood disaster response under COVID-19 conditions

@ Kurt A weather forecast did not prevent the flooding in Germany and the many casualties over th...(Read More)

Phuket rallies to help Koh Lipe

Kurt,if you don't want to help, don't help. But please let other less selfish people do what...(Read More)

UK adds Thailand to COVID travel ‘red list’

Kurt, closing your eyes all the time when it comes to the covid-situation worldwide actually does no...(Read More)

Phuket marks 209 new COVID cases, one more death

The more you test the more you find simple really - so what get Vax and protect yourself from seriou...(Read More)

PM admits we may have to learn to live with COVID

Duh!! Thank you General Obvious for telling us what we all knew already. Perhaps if you had started ...(Read More)

Police reforms are ‘years behind schedule’

[Mr Kamnoon said the death of the drug suspect in custody has eroded public confidence in both the p...(Read More)

Fugitive ‘Jo Ferrari’ turns himself in

I wonder if there is such a thing in this country as an honest cop or military officer? Let's fa...(Read More)

‘Big Joke’ checks safety ahead of expected influx of Russian tourists

Great. Just what Phuket doesn't need. An influx of badly vaccinated tourists to help add to the ...(Read More)

Phuket rallies to help Koh Lipe

shame on you Kurt...(Read More)

Officials target flood disaster response under COVID-19 conditions

Has Phuket until now no flood disaster plans to handle prior flood situations? With todays satellite...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
EPL predictions
PaintFX
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 