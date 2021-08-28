Phuket marks 209 new COVID cases, one more death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked a record 209 new local infections across the island yesterday (Aug 27), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 3,553.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth

By The Phuket News

Saturday 28 August 2021, 09:00AM

A new daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the location of the new infections across the island. The map was released yesterday (Aug 27) and is marked as accurate as of 6pm Thursday (Aug 26). Image: PPHO

Yesterday marked the first time that Phuket had marked more than 200 new cases confirmed on one day.

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 11:40pm last night, also marked one new case of a Phuket Sandbox tourist being confirmed as infected.

The report also marked one more death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 19.

The 209 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island to a new record of 1,046 in the past seven days, as follows:

Aug 21 - 126 new cases

Aug 22 - 124 new cases

Aug 23 - 73 new cases

Aug 24 - 156 new cases

Aug 25 - 189 new cases

Aug 26 - 169 new cases

Aug 27 - 209 new cases

The current total of 3,553 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 23 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 39 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 75 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID report for yesterday, 1,411 people were under medical care or supervision, an increase of 102 from the 1,309 reported the day before.

The report also marked 2,214 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 105 more patients than the 2,109 reported for Thursday.

The report posted last night recorded 48 new cases of people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATKs) yesterday (Aug 27).

While recording 48 new suspected cases, which have yet to be confirmed by RT-PCR tests, the total number of people currently held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island rose by from 443 to 492.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report posted last night also reported that Phuket currently has in total 1,599 beds available for COVID patients (+78 from yesterday).

The total number of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients in Phuket now stands at 1,104 (+51), or 69.04% of the total number of beds, with 495 (+27) hospital beds in Phuket still available.

The report also marked that of the COVID patients in care 32 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change); 324 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change) and 420 were ‘Green’ patients (+27).

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the locations of the new infections across the island was released yesterday (Aug 27), but marked as accurate as of 6pm Thursday (Aug 26), as follows:

Rassada - 771 cases (+69)

Phuket Town - 615 (+16)

(Talad Yai 362, +14; Talad Neua 253, +2)

Wichit - 332 (+11)

Cherng Talay - 251 (+5)

Kathu - 172 (+10)

Patong - 164 (+3)

Srisoonthorn - 165 (+20)

Thepkrasattri - 134 (+7)

Chalong - 118 (+3)

Koh Kaew - 97 (+4)

Rawai - 96 (+13)

Karon - 40

Kamala - 45

Pa Khlok - 59 (+5)

Mai Khao - 37 (+1)

*Sakhu - 16





