Phuket marks 206 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Phuket marks 206 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 206 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Apr 4), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 47,564.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 5 April 2022, 09:09AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

The PPHO daily report for Apr 4, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 4:20am.

The report marked seven infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 39 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year at 94.

Officials marked 56 COVID deaths in March, 27 in February and 10 in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 206 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 1,565, as follows:

  • Mar 29 - 232 new cases
  • Mar 30 - 220 new cases
  • Mar 31 - 227 new cases
  • Apr 1 - 236 new cases
  • Apr 2 - 226 new cases
  • Apr 3 - 218 new cases
  • Apr 4 - 206 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,258 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,258 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Apr 4, there are 2,107 people under medical care or supervision, 191 fewer than the 2,298 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 434 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 259 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 55 to 54.

According to the report for Apr 4, there are 16 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 135 ‘Yellow’ patients (-9) and 20 ‘Green’ patients (zero change) in care.

A further 84 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-4), and 49 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-1).

The report also marked that of 1,686 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 304 were occupied (-14).

