Phuket marks 203 new COVID cases, one more death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 203 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Apr 7), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 48,300.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism

By The Phuket News

Friday 8 April 2022, 10:40AM

The PPHO daily report for Apr 7, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 2:58am.

The report marked 14 infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 31 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths reported for April to four and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year to 97.

Officials marked 56 COVID deaths in March, 27 in February and 10 in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

The PPHO later (at 9:42am, April 8) posted details of the death reported for Apr 7, as follows

1) Case 39473, female, 83 years old (bed-ridden patient, Group 608*), diagnosed with: COVID-19 with pneumonia, suffered from hypertension, heart disease, diabetes, was a bedridden patient, had received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine (Sinovac+AstraZeneca), risk history “unknown”

Meanwhile, the 203 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 1,503, as follows:

Apr 1 - 236 new cases

Apr 2 - 226 new cases

Apr 3 - 218 new cases

Apr 4 - 206 new cases

Apr 5 - 192 new caess

Apr 6 - 222 new cases

Apr 7 - 203 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,285 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,350 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Apr 7, there are 2,316 people under medical care or supervision, 252 more than the 2,064 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 175 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 171 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained unchanged at 56.

According to the report for Apr 7, there are 16 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 153 ‘Yellow’ patients (+6) and 15 ‘Green’ patients (-7) in care.

A further 73 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-2), and 51 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change).

The report also marked that of 1,526 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 308 were occupied (-3).

* ‘Group 608’ has become Phuket officials’ preferred term for higher at-risk patients, comprising people over 60 years old along with those suffering from any of the seven recognised medical conditions that place patients at higher risk of developing serious signs of infection, plus women more than 12 weeks pregnant.