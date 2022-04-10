tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 201 new COVID caseses, one more death

Phuket marks 201 new COVID caseses, one more death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 201 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Apr 9), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 48,755.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Sunday 10 April 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO daily report for Apr 9, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 12:53am.

The report marked six infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 29 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths reported for April at five and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year at 98.

Officials marked 56 COVID deaths in March, 27 in February and 10 in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 201 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 1,433, as follows:

  • Apr 3 - 218 new cases
  • Apr 4 - 206 new cases
  • Apr 5 - 192 new caess
  • Apr 6 - 222 new cases
  • Apr 7 - 203 new cases
  • Apr 8 - 191 new cases
  • Apr 9 - 201 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,294 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,404 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

QSI International School Phuket

According to the report for Apr 9, there are 1,963 people under medical care or supervision, 22 fewer than the 1,985 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 257 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 233 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 51 to 53.

According to the report for Apr 9, there are 16 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 121 ‘Yellow’ patients (-22) and 20 ‘Green’ patients (zero change) in care.

A further 61 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-15), and 48 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+2).

The report also marked that of 1,527 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 266 were occupied (-35).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Dutch teen killed in Malaysia diving accident
Russian tourist interest in travel to Thailand surges 20% amid ‘open skies for friendlies’ announcement
Civilians flee east Ukraine as Kyiv readies for ‘big battles’
Phuket public transport drivers get basic service training
Koh Pha-ngan relaunches its Full Moon Party amid virus curbs
Two European divers rescued after disappearing in Malaysia
Vachira suspends walk-in jabs until after Songkran
Nok Air, AirAsia launch direct flights to Phuket from Isan, Singapore
Phuket police launch Songkran crime blitz, ready for Seven Days road safety campaign
52 dead in station bombing as civilians flee eastern Ukraine
Funding approved to help cover reduced Social Security contributions
Phuket marks 191 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Phuketians helping displaced Ukrainians
CCSA approves ‘in principle’ axing PCR tests for tourist arrivals
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Reconsidering travel restrictions after Songkran, Mom pimps daughter || April 8

 

Phuket community
Koh Pha-ngan relaunches its Full Moon Party amid virus curbs

1 Week before the party regimental controlled takes place announcing it? Must be finished by 2AM? Of...(Read More)

Phuket public transport drivers get basic service training

FFS all they need to know is SLOW DOWN, DON'T OVERCHARGE and NO STOPS at AGENT'S BIZ...(Read More)

Phuket public transport drivers get basic service training

Waste of time, as most of these low-lifes have been doing this for years, and they aren't going ...(Read More)

Immunity of fourth shot studied

Studies on different vaccines available in Europe are worthless applied to what is in Thailand. USA ...(Read More)

Phuket officials promote Thailand’s ‘friendly country’ status as a means to see Russian tourists return

But we may not forget, many russian people protest against the Russian invasion in Ukraine. More tha...(Read More)

Two European divers rescued after disappearing in Malaysia

The boy is 13 yrs old! His father said, he is not very strong. A boy of that age is not diving certi...(Read More)

West ramps up sanctions as Russia threatens Ukraine’s east

I also see the UK Government is sending 120 armoured vehicles and anti-ship missile systems to Ukrai...(Read More)

Search on for another Russian tourist missing from Phuket hotel

Fascinated,since I am a Kraxelhuber I would not ever think or dare say something like that!,THANKS...(Read More)

Phuket officials promote Thailand’s ‘friendly country’ status as a means to see Russian tourists return

Russians are being fed propaganda about the attack on Ukraine. Let them come here and see unfiltered...(Read More)

Two European divers rescued after disappearing in Malaysia

What is the so called capt.who is responsible for the boat, crew and passengers charged for ? he sh...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
Sinea Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
PaintFX
Devas Lounge
EPL predictions
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
SIAM SINFONETTA GALA PERFORMANCE AT LAGUNA PHUKET - 19TH APRIL 2022

 