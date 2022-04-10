Phuket marks 201 new COVID caseses, one more death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 201 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Apr 9), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 48,755.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism

By The Phuket News

Sunday 10 April 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for Apr 9, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 12:53am.

The report marked six infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 29 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths reported for April at five and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year at 98.

Officials marked 56 COVID deaths in March, 27 in February and 10 in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 201 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 1,433, as follows:

Apr 3 - 218 new cases

Apr 4 - 206 new cases

Apr 5 - 192 new caess

Apr 6 - 222 new cases

Apr 7 - 203 new cases

Apr 8 - 191 new cases

Apr 9 - 201 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,294 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,404 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Apr 9, there are 1,963 people under medical care or supervision, 22 fewer than the 1,985 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 257 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 233 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 51 to 53.

According to the report for Apr 9, there are 16 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 121 ‘Yellow’ patients (-22) and 20 ‘Green’ patients (zero change) in care.

A further 61 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-15), and 48 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+2).

The report also marked that of 1,527 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 266 were occupied (-35).