Phuket marks 20 new COVID cases, two deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 20 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (July 17), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 53,930.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism

By The Phuket News

Monday 18 July 2022, 08:57AM

The PPHO daily report for July 17, marked as accurate as of 6pm last night, was posted online at 8:40pm.

The report marked no new infections among any arrivals from overseas, as under the new entry measures introduced on May 1, international arrivals are no longer tested for COVID-19 on arrival.

The report marked two new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total for July at 13 deaths attributed to COVID-19 and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year to 134*.

Officials marked three COVID deaths in June, five in May, 20 in April, 56 in March, 27 in February and 10 in January.

The PPHO later (at 10:26pm, July 17) posted details of the deaths reported for July 17, as follows:

1) Case 44149, female, 68 years old (Group 608**); Final diagnosis: COVID-19 pneumonia with ESRD (end stage renal disease); already suffered from hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia, stage 4 renal failure; had received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine (first injection Sinovac on Oct 29, 2021; second injection AstraZeneca Nov 26, 2021); was a high risk contact through a COVID-19 patient, was elderly, had many congenital diseases

2) Case 44588, male, 74 years old (foreigner, Group 608); Final diagnosis: Severe COVID pneumonia with ischemic stroke; already suffered from hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, obesity; not vaccinated for COVID-19; risk history given as “old age, obesity”

Meanwhile, the 20 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 150, as follows:

July 11 - 24 new cases

July 12 - 22 new cases

July 13 - 25 new cases

July 14 - 24 new cases

July 15 - 21 new cases

July 16 - 14 new cases

July 17 - 20 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report still marked 6,391 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,906 Test & Go tourists who tested positive on arrival since Jan 1.

According to the report for July 17, there are 164 people under medical care or supervision, 11 fewer than the 175 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 29 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 188 people testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained at zero.

According to the report for July 17, there are 20 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 72 ‘Yellow’ patients (-6) but did not list the number of ‘Green’ patients.

Meanwhile, zero people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at any ‘hospitel’ (zero change), and zero were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change).

The report also marked that of 163 hospital beds in total available (-2), 92 were occupied (-6).

* The PPHO has since July 1 continued to report an extra death in the total that was never included in the individual daily tallies. (See here and here.)

** ‘Group 608’ is officials’ preferred term for higher at-risk patients, comprising people over 60 years old along with those suffering from any of the seven recognised medical conditions that place patients at higher risk of developing serious signs of infection, plus women more than 12 weeks pregnant.