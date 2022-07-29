Tengoku
Phuket marks 20 new COVID cases, three deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 20 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (July 28), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 54,109.

By The Phuket News

Friday 29 July 2022, 09:02AM

The PPHO daily report for July 28, marked as accurate as of 6pm last night, was posted online at 9:28pm.

The report marked no new infections among any arrivals from overseas, as under the new entry measures introduced on May 1, international arrivals are no longer tested for COVID-19 on arrival.

The report marked three new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total for July to 20 deaths attributed to COVID-19 and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year to 141*.

Officials marked three COVID deaths in June, five in May, 20 in April, 56 in March, 27 in February and 10 in January.

Meanwhile, the 20 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 108, as follows:

  • July 22 - 16 new cases
  • July 23 - 20 new cases
  • July 24 - 14 new cases
  • July 25 - 14 new cases
  • July 26 - 11 new cases
  • July 27 - 13 new cases
  • July 28 - 20 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report still marked 6,391 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,906 Test & Go tourists who tested positive on arrival since Jan 1.

According to the report for July 28, there are 87 people under medical care or supervision, three more than the 84 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 14 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 210 people testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained at zero.

According to the report for July 28, there are 20 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 52 ‘Yellow’ patients (-14) but did not list the number of ‘Green’ patients.

Meanwhile, zero people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at any ‘hospitel’ (zero change), and zero were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change).

The report also marked that of 159 hospital beds in total available (+9), 72 were occupied (-14).

* The PPHO has since July 1 continued to report an extra death in the total that was never included in the individual daily tallies. (See here and here.)

Phuket community
National Human Rights Commission mediates complaints over Kamala mosque speaker noise

Move to a Muslim village and complain about people expressing their religion? Sort of like the NIMBY...(Read More)

Phuket health chief disses rumours of new monkeypox case

Remember they denied and denied it was Covid-19 in Phuket about 2,5 years ago. And one day they have...(Read More)

Fuel tariff hike to set record high

I see the Thai government is still happy to do business with the illegal Myanmar junta. Are their ga...(Read More)

Tourist Police stroll Bangla over cannabis trade

Looks like a nice photo opportunity for RTP to get in the news. Can I clarify one point in this arti...(Read More)

National Human Rights Commission mediates complaints over Kamala mosque speaker noise

It is not the only mosque on Phuket that calls to prayer way too loud. I used to rent near Sai Yuan ...(Read More)

Phuket health chief disses rumours of new monkeypox case

@Nasa12, the Phuket medical authority (PPHO) holds her horses, probably 'ordered' from highe...(Read More)

Tourist Police stroll Bangla over cannabis trade

'No legal [italics]action..' Right, because taking fines in hand is illegal. Jaysys, what a...(Read More)

Teacher transferred for stapling note to pupil’s shirt

Some US school districts forbid kids wearing designer clothing." Free thinking leads to bad beh...(Read More)

National Human Rights Commission mediates complaints over Kamala mosque speaker noise

What nonsense is this all about? Mediation? Is in Thailand with her mountain of restrictive laws and...(Read More)

Royal Thai Police baffled by pot memo

....At end of the earning money earning route a fine pot puff and going law wise baffled but in hap...(Read More)

 

