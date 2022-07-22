Phuket marks 20 new COVID cases, one death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 20 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (July 21), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 54,001.

By The Phuket News

Friday 22 July 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for July 21, marked as accurate as of 6pm last night, was posted online at 8:15pm.

The report marked no new infections among any arrivals from overseas, as under the new entry measures introduced on May 1, international arrivals are no longer tested for COVID-19 on arrival.

The report marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total for July to 15 deaths attributed to COVID-19 and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year to 136*.

Officials marked three COVID deaths in June, five in May, 20 in April, 56 in March, 27 in February and 10 in January.

Meanwhile, the 20 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 126, as follows:

July 15 - 21 new cases

July 16 - 14 new cases

July 17 - 20 new cases

July 18 - 22 new cases

July 19 - 13 new cases

July 20 - 16 new cases

July 21 - 20 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report still marked 6,391 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,906 Test & Go tourists who tested positive on arrival since Jan 1.

According to the report for July 21, there are 119 people under medical care or supervision, four fewer than the 123 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 23 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 222 people testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained at zero.

According to the report for July 21, there are 17 ‘Red’ patients (-3), 72 ‘Yellow’ patients (+10) but did not list the number of ‘Green’ patients.

Meanwhile, zero people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at any ‘hospitel’ (zero change), and zero were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change).

The report also marked that of 142 hospital beds in total available (-15), 89 were occupied (+7).

* The PPHO has since July 1 continued to report an extra death in the total that was never included in the individual daily tallies. (See here and here.)