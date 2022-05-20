tengoku
Phuket marks 20 new COVID cases, no deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 20 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (May 20), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 52,830.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 21 May 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

The PPHO daily report for May 20, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 7:59pm.

Using a new format for the daily report, the report marked no new infections among any arrivals from overseas. Under the new entry measures introduced on May 1, international arrivals are no longer tested for COVID-19 on arrival.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of COVID deaths reported so far for May at three, and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year at 116.

Officials marked 20 COVID deaths in April, 56 in March, 27 in February and 10 in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 20 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 195, as follows:

  • May 14 - 34 new cases
  • May 15 - 32 new cases
  • May 16 - 28 new cases
  • May 17 - 30 new cases
  • May 18 - 22 new cases
  • May 19 - 29 new cases
  • May 20 - 20 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report still marked 6,391 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,906 Test & Go tourists who tested positive on arrival since Jan 1.

HeadStart International School Phuket

According to the report for May 20, there are 743 people under medical care or supervision, five more than the 738 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 15 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 54 people testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained at three.

According to the report for May 20, there are 7 ‘Red’ patients (-6), 60 ‘Yellow’ patients (+4) and did not list ‘Green’ patients at all.

Zero people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at any ‘hospitel’ (zero change), and three were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change).

The report also marked that of 777 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 70 were occupied (-2).

Phuket community
Govt mulls ending Thai Pass

What a farce/lie that Thai Government needs one more month to have solid information about infected ...(Read More)

No quarantine for COVID high-risk people

High-risk people could continue to work now with other people while observing their own condition. (...(Read More)

No quarantine for COVID high-risk people

No quarantine for high risk people, no more Thailand Pass for inbound Thai. Only for foreigners, sai...(Read More)

Police to finally act on violent taunts by spurned stalker

FINALLY! The handsitting police start some action as a video sees the air. Did the police not notic...(Read More)

Police to finally act on violent taunts by spurned stalker

Problem with this is that many officers of the RTP act in similar ways when deprived of what they co...(Read More)

Phuket Bike Week praised a success for tourism

Has Mr Wittaya not a parrot who always can say: "Beautiful Beaches - quality tourism - world cl...(Read More)

‘Now it’s for real’: Ukraine war puts Sweden’s military on alert

now Sweden comes running tail between there legs,before they where kissing everybody's... its th...(Read More)

Teens in attack on disabled girl now in Phuket Prison on remand, face charges

Why aren't their parent in remand with them where they deserve to be....(Read More)

Pubs, bars and karaokes to reopen June 1

Perfect timing. Monsoon season starts , what little tourist numbers we had have gone home. How some ...(Read More)

Working group aiming to tackle Phuket’s drug problem

Kurt, they don't need sniffer dogs on Bangla Road. The drug sellers can be seen openly to custom...(Read More)

 

