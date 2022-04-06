tengoku
tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 192 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Phuket marks 192 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 192 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Apr 5), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 47,800.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 6 April 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO daily report for Apr 5, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 11:51pm.

The report marked seven infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 37 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year at 94.

Officials marked 56 COVID deaths in March, 27 in February and 10 in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 192 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 1,525, as follows:

  • Mar 30 - 220 new cases
  • Mar 31 - 227 new cases
  • Apr 1 - 236 new cases
  • Apr 2 - 226 new cases
  • Apr 3 - 218 new cases
  • Apr 4 - 206 new cases
  • Apr 5 - 192 new caess

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,265 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,295 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

Subscribe to The Phuket News

According to the report for Apr 5, there are 2,045 people under medical care or supervision, 62 fewer than the 2,107 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 298 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 353 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained unchanged at 54.

According to the report for Apr 5, there are 16 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 140 ‘Yellow’ patients (+5) and 24 ‘Green’ patients (+4) in care.

A further 79 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-5), and 47 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-2).

The report also marked that of 1,686 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 306 were occupied (+2).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Power outage to affect Surin Beach area
Military conscription draw underway in Phuket
‘Eased’ entry measures for tourists fail to draw traction
Zelensky calls on world to stop Russia, more atrocities feared
Schools to reopen on May 17 despite cases
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Blood tests for drink drivers? Rewat leads mourning of ’effective government’ || April 5
Wandering calf killed by car on bypass road
Green baby turtles hatch on Surin Islands
Phuket Pajero flattens power pole
EU-Thai campaign to reduce plastic pollution in Phuket
Rewat leads mourning over health centre decentralisation bungle
Srisoonthorn mayor steps up for Ramadan
Thailand sinking in COVID-19 resilience ranking amid slow reopening
Blood test rule urged for drink driving
Shanghai defends policy of separating COVID-positive kids from parents

 

Phuket community
Wandering calf killed by car on bypass road

@ BigA...looks like you answered your own question....(Read More)

‘Eased’ entry measures for tourists fail to draw traction

This is the result of incompetent and unqualified military people running the gov't and public h...(Read More)

‘Eased’ entry measures for tourists fail to draw traction

Yesterday I received my 7th Thai Pass (3 Sandbox and 4 Test & Go). This latest approval took 5 ...(Read More)

‘Eased’ entry measures for tourists fail to draw traction

Many 'old'/ 'new' foreign Thailand travelers discovered already other pleasant holid...(Read More)

‘Eased’ entry measures for tourists fail to draw traction

Ofcourse they fail. Many among us predicted that. Foreigners don't mind a PCR prior flight dept ...(Read More)

Phuket Pajero flattens power pole

With hardship brought about by mishandling of Covid by incompetent government , severe hardship has ...(Read More)

‘Eased’ entry measures for tourists fail to draw traction

Instead of revising projections get rid of the absurd restrictions , we have family coming up from S...(Read More)

Phuket Pajero flattens power pole

The numbers of people who 'fall asleep' at the wheel in this country is higher than anywhere...(Read More)

Wandering calf killed by car on bypass road

Lucky this is not India. The cow would have right of way and the driver would be charged for killing...(Read More)

EU-Thai campaign to reduce plastic pollution in Phuket

Reducing pollution anywhere is a good initiative but they will have their work cut out for them in T...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
QSI International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
EPL predictions
Brightview Center
Art-Tec Design
PaintFX
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sinea Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket

 