Phuket marks 191 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 191 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Apr 8), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 48,519.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 9 April 2022, 09:15AM

The PPHO daily report for Apr 8, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 9:46pm.

The report marked three infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 25 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of COVID deaths reported for April at four and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year at 97.

Officials marked 56 COVID deaths in March, 27 in February and 10 in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 191 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 1,458, as follows:

  • Apr 2 - 226 new cases
  • Apr 3 - 218 new cases
  • Apr 4 - 206 new cases
  • Apr 5 - 192 new caess
  • Apr 6 - 222 new cases
  • Apr 7 - 203 new cases
  • Apr 8 - 191 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,288 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,375 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Apr 8, there are 1,985 people under medical care or supervision, 331 fewer than the 2,316 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 370 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 324 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 56 to 51.

According to the report for Apr 8, there are 16 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 143 ‘Yellow’ patients (-10) and 20 ‘Green’ patients (+5) in care.

A further 76 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+3), and 46 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-5).

The report also marked that of 1,527 hospital beds in total available (+1), 301 were occupied (-7).

