Phuket marks 189 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 189 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Apr 10), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 48,988.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Monday 11 April 2022, 09:00AM

« »

The PPHO daily report for Apr 10, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 12:37am.

The report marked four infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 40 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of COVID deaths reported for April at five and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year at 98.

Officials marked 56 COVID deaths in March, 27 in February and 10 in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 189 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 1,404, as follows:

  • Apr 4 - 206 new cases
  • Apr 5 - 192 new caess
  • Apr 6 - 222 new cases
  • Apr 7 - 203 new cases
  • Apr 8 - 191 new cases
  • Apr 9 - 201 new cases
  • Apr 10 - 189 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,298 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,444 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Apr 10, there are 1,880 people under medical care or supervision, 83 fewer than the 1,963 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 316 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 132 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 53 to 49.

According to the report for Apr 10, there are 17 ‘Red’ patients (+1), 139 ‘Yellow’ patients (+18) and 18 ‘Green’ patients (-2) in care.

A further 64 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+3), and 44 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-4).

The report also marked that of 1,527 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 282 were occupied (+16).

Phuket community
Russian tourist interest in travel to Thailand surges 20% amid ‘open skies for friendlies’ announcement

Russia's garbage 'Sputnik' vaccine and their almost non existent mask wearing is going t...(Read More)

Phuket public transport drivers get basic service training

Timothy@ most taxis are not owned by the drivers, they are owned by syndicates which include politic...(Read More)

Phuket public transport drivers get basic service training

Mr Jaturong, with understament of this Songkran week: "We found that tourists still have proble...(Read More)

Phuket public transport drivers get basic service training

Why force tourists to negotiate fares with these thieves? Many tourists spend time in Bangkok and us...(Read More)

Phuket public transport drivers get basic service training

What about actually driver training? Seriously, most taxi/minivan drivers here are clueless when it ...(Read More)

Russian tourist interest in travel to Thailand surges 20% amid ‘open skies for friendlies’ announcement

Be careful what you wish for. Thailand could become another country denounced by the EU and the rest...(Read More)

Russian tourist interest in travel to Thailand surges 20% amid ‘open skies for friendlies’ announcement

I would not wish to be associated with a country which commits atrocities against innocent civilians...(Read More)

Phuket public transport drivers get basic service training

Most of the vehicles listed are NOT 'public transport'. Public transport is run by local aut...(Read More)

Koh Pha-ngan relaunches its Full Moon Party amid virus curbs

1 Week before the party regimental controlled takes place announcing it? Must be finished by 2AM? Of...(Read More)

Phuket public transport drivers get basic service training

FFS all they need to know is SLOW DOWN, DON'T OVERCHARGE and NO STOPS at AGENT'S BIZ...(Read More)

 

