Phuket marks 189 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 189 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Apr 10), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 48,988.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism

By The Phuket News

Monday 11 April 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for Apr 10, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 12:37am.

The report marked four infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 40 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of COVID deaths reported for April at five and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year at 98.

Officials marked 56 COVID deaths in March, 27 in February and 10 in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 189 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 1,404, as follows:

Apr 4 - 206 new cases

Apr 5 - 192 new caess

Apr 6 - 222 new cases

Apr 7 - 203 new cases

Apr 8 - 191 new cases

Apr 9 - 201 new cases

Apr 10 - 189 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,298 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,444 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Apr 10, there are 1,880 people under medical care or supervision, 83 fewer than the 1,963 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 316 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 132 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 53 to 49.

According to the report for Apr 10, there are 17 ‘Red’ patients (+1), 139 ‘Yellow’ patients (+18) and 18 ‘Green’ patients (-2) in care.

A further 64 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+3), and 44 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-4).

The report also marked that of 1,527 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 282 were occupied (+16).