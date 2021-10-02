BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 182 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 182 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Oct 1) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 11,298.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 2 October 2021, 08:00AM

Image: PPHO

A daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

A report by the PPHO showing how many patients are currently at each hospital or other medical facility for COVID-19. Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, but posted online at 11:40pm, reported six new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals but no new infections among non-Sandbox arrivals from abroad.

The report also marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 75. Of those, 55 deaths have occurred since Sept 4.

Meanwhile, the 182 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 1,348, as follows:

  • Sept 25 - 219 new cases
  • Sept 26 - 193 new cases
  • Sept 27 - 184 new cases
  • Sept 28 - 187 new cases
  • Sept 29 - 195 new cases
  • Sept 30 - 188 new cases
  • Oct 1 - 182 new cases

The current total of 11,298 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 26 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 122 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 4,693 people were under medical care or supervision, an increase of 41 from the 4,652 reported the day before.

The report also marked 6,762 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 147 more than the 6,615 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 33 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), but the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased by 80, from 1,984 to 2,064.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 6,360 beds available for COVID patients (zero change from yesterday).

The total number of hospital beds actually occupied by COVID patients in Phuket increased by 98, from 3,986 to 4,084 ‒ with the 4,084 beds occupied representing 64.21% of the total number of hospital beds designated for COVID patients.

Consequently, the number of hospital beds reported as remaining available decreased, by 98, from 2,374 to 2,276 ‒ with the 2,276 beds available representing 35.79% of the total number of beds designated for COVID patients.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care only 35 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change since Sept 15 report), 379 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (+3 from yesterday), and 260 were designated as ‘Green’ patients (zero change from yesterday).

The PPHO no longer issues an updated map showing the locations of COVID infections across the island. The most recent map was posted publicly on Sept 16. It was dated Sept 15 but marked as accurate as of 6pm on Sept 14, and was the first daily report to mark five COVID deaths on the one day.

Phuket community
Slow start to Phuket reopening

Oh dear- you mean one million tourists didn't charge the gates? TAT must be gutted. Back to the ...(Read More)

Australia readies to reopen, praised as good news for Phuket

while the Aussie PM said at 80% double vaxed Australians can travel between states, international tr...(Read More)

Australia readies to reopen, praised as good news for Phuket

What actually is the good news for Australians who this moment have the time/money for a Phuket holi...(Read More)

Rising drug use in Phuket questions policy

Ya Ice becoming more popular among people with higher status and income? Must be not to difficult t...(Read More)

Phuket marks 188 new COVID cases, no new deaths

When Phuket still dreams a bit of sort of high season tourist cake, it has to do the following: All...(Read More)

Rising drug use in Phuket questions policy

Nonsense, this process is going on for years already. Anyway, Kratom, and so marijuana can be remove...(Read More)

LGBT want to donate blood

Is there question 16 or 17 : "Are you a married man who has regular sex outdoors, besides havin...(Read More)

Australia readies to reopen, praised as good news for Phuket

Thailand itselves blocks millions of vaccinated foreign tourists coming by their hard headed continu...(Read More)

Rising drug use in Phuket questions policy

Now i understand why number for covid are false... Estimation from TAT are completely false.... Too ...(Read More)

Australia readies to reopen, praised as good news for Phuket

Don't be happy too pre-maturely (don't fool ourselves). So long as the COE policy remains i...(Read More)

 

