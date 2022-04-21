tengoku
Phuket marks 180 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 180 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Apr 21), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 51,002.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Friday 22 April 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for Apr 21, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 8:47pm.

The report marked three infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 20 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of COVID deaths reported for April at 15 and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year at 108.

Officials marked 56 COVID deaths in March, 27 in February and 10 in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 180 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 1,018, as follows:

  • Apr 15 - 146 new cases
  • Apr 16 - 138 new cases
  • Apr 17 - 129 new cases
  • Apr 18 - 113 new cases
  • Apr 19 - 155 new cases
  • Apr 20 - 157 new cases
  • Apr 21 - 180 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,354 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,732 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

According to the report for Apr 21, there are 1,589 people under medical care or supervision, 63 more than the 1,526 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 140 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 153 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 28 to 29.

According to the report for Apr 21, there are 19 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 147 ‘Yellow’ patients (-7) and 15 ‘Green’ patients (+3) in care.

A further 92 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+11), and 29 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+1).

The report also marked that of 1,448 hospital beds in total available (+3), 302 were occupied (+8).

