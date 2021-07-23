The Phuket News
Phuket marks 18 new COVID cases in a day

Phuket marks 18 new COVID cases in a day

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) has reported 18 new confirmed COVID infections on the island for yesterday alone (July 22), and two more Sandbox arrivals testing positive for the virus.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Friday 23 July 2021, 11:08AM

The PPHO daily COVID report for yesterday (July 22). Image: PPHO

The PPHO daily COVID report for yesterday (July 22). Image: PPHO

The Sandbox Daily Report issued by the TAT. Image: TAT

The Sandbox Daily Report issued by the TAT. Image: TAT

The mass vaccinations report for yesterday (July 22). Image: PR Phuket

The mass vaccinations report for yesterday (July 22). Image: PR Phuket

The latest map showing the location of infections on the island. Image: PPHO

The latest map showing the location of infections on the island. Image: PPHO

The Phuket Airport Office Building is now closed for sanitising. Image: AoT Phuket

The Phuket Airport Office Building is now closed for sanitising. Image: AoT Phuket

Splash Jungle Water Park in Mai Khao is now closed. Image: Phuket Info Center

Splash Jungle Water Park in Mai Khao is now closed. Image: Phuket Info Center

The Phuket City Municipality offices in Phuket Town are now closed. Image: Phuket City Municipality

The Phuket City Municipality offices in Phuket Town are now closed. Image: Phuket City Municipality

According to the report, the 18 new local infections bring the total number of infections confirmed on the island since Apr 3 to 870.

As such, the 18 new cases bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 56, as follows:

  • July 16 - 7 new cases
  • July 17 - 11 new cases
  • July 18 - 1 new case
  • July 19 - 3 new cases
  • July 20 - 6 new cases
  • July 21 - 10 new cases
  • July 22 - 18 new cases

The two new Sandbox infections recorded yesterday bring the total number of Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for COVID-19 after landing on the island since July 1 to 21, comprising 18 who tested positive while on the island and two who tested positive on arrival.

According to the Phuket Sandbox Daily Report issued by the Tourism authority of Thailand (TAT) for yesterday, so far 9,530 people have arrived in Phuket under the Sandbox scheme.

However, the TAT report marks only 20 Sandbox arrivals testing positive for COVID after arriving.

The Sandbox Daily Report marked 172 new Sandbox arrivals landing in Phuket yesterday, on four flights: one Emirates flight, two Singapore Airlines flights and one private jet.

According to the PPHO daily report for yesterday (July 1), of the cases recognised since Apr 3, 763 have been released from hospital care while 130 patients now remain under medical care and supervision.

So far nine people have died from being infected with COVID-19 since Apr 3, the report notes.

VENUES CLOSED

The rise in local infections yesterday saw several large venues closed for sanitisation due to the risk of spreading COVID-19.

The Phuket Airport Office Building is closed today through Monday (July 23-26) and the Phuket City Municipality Office is closed today through Sunday so that risk areas can be sanitised.

Splash Jungle Water Park in Mai Khao is also now closed.

“In order to align with the Government policy on containing COVID-19, Splash Jungle Water Park will be postponed the reopening date from Jul 24, 2021 until further notice,” the water park management said in an announcement posted earlier today.

“We apologize for any inconvenience. Keep safe and thank you for your understanding,” they added.

INFECTIONS MAP

The PPHO daily report now uses a new format that does not include an updated map showing the locations of infections on Phuket.

The latest map issued by the PPHO marking the location of local infections on the island was issued on Monday (July 19), showing the location of infections as follows:

  • Wichit -  109 infections
  • Phuket Town - 87 (Talad Yai 51, Talad Neua 36)
  • Patong - 92
  • Rassada - 87
  • Kathu - 60
  • Chalong - 54
  • Rawai - 47
  • Cherng Talay - 45
  • Srisoonthorn - 39
  • Thepkrasattri - 38
  • Kamala - 35
  • Koh Kaew - 30
  • Karon - 30
  • Pa Khlok - 11
  • Mai Khao - 13
  • Sakhu - 10

MASS VACCINATIONS

According to a report issued this morning by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket), as of yesterday (July 22) 404,886 people in Phuket had received at least one state-provided COVID-19 vaccination injection.

The new total represents 87% of the 466,587 target population on the island to be vaccinated, said the report.

Also according to the report, the total number of people in Phuket who had received their second vaccination injection had reached 318,583, representing 68% of the target population to be vaccinated.

The report also marked that to date 448,938 people had registered to receive a state-provided vaccination.

Xi_Virus | 23 July 2021 - 11:54:58 

The govt had more than a year to plan, encourage and invest in new sources (R&D, Technology, Investment, Agriculture*)  instead all they did was:

How to create a cheat sheet to drag tourists here and then EXTORT them!

* Agriculture is beyond "WHITE-POWER" production and eXport.

 

