Phuket marks 18 new COVID cases for second successive day

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) has reported 18 new confirmed COVID infections on the island for yesterday (July 23).

By The Phuket News

Saturday 24 July 2021, 10:46AM

The PPHO daily COVID report for yesterday (July 23). Image: PPHO

The PPHO daily COVID report for yesterday (July 23). Image: PPHO

The Sandbox Daily Report issued by the TAT. Image: TAT

The Sandbox Daily Report issued by the TAT. Image: TAT

It signifies the second successive day that a total of 18 cases of infection have been confirmed within Phuket. There were, however, no new cases from the Phuket Sandbox scheme.

According to the report, the 18 new local infections bring the total number of infections confirmed on the island since Apr 3 to 891.

As such, the 18 new cases bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 67, as follows:

July 17 - 11 new

July 18 - 1 new case

July 19 - 3 new

July 20 - 6 new

July 21 - 10 new

July 22 - 18 new

July 23 – 18 new

According to the Phuket Sandbox Daily Report issued by the Tourism authority of Thailand (TAT) for yesterday, so far 10,209 people have arrived in Phuket under the Sandbox scheme.

However, the TAT report marks only 18 Sandbox arrivals testing positive for COVID after arriving.

The Sandbox Daily Report marked 679 new Sandbox arrivals landing in Phuket yesterday, on six flights: one Qatar Airways flight, one Emirates flight, one Etihad Airways flight, one EL AL flight from Israel and two Singapore Airlines flights.

According to the PPHO daily report for yesterday, of the cases recognised since Apr 3, 777 have been released from hospital care while 137 patients now remain under medical care and supervision.

So far nine people have died from being infected with COVID-19 since Apr 3, the report notes.

VENUES CLOSED

The rise in local infections over the past few days has seen several large venues closed for sanitisation due to the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Phuket City Municipality Office (PPHO) closed yesterday until tomorrow (July 23-25) so that risk areas can be sanitised after one of the members of the Phuket City Council Reporting tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual, though unnamed, confirmed they had received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, had worn a facemask at all times and has now self-isolated at home. Colleagues that had been in close contact with the infected individual have been advised to get tested.

The temporary closure of the Phuket Municipality Office for three days is being done “in order to build confidence for people who come to contact the government and to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19 according to the standards of the Ministry of Public Health,” the PPHO said.

Elsewhere, the Phuket Airport Office Building was closed yesterday until Monday (July 23-26).

Splash Jungle Water Park in Mai Khao is also now closed.

“In order to align with the Government policy on containing COVID-19, Splash Jungle Water Park will be postponed the reopening date from Jul 24, 2021 until further notice,” the water park management said in an announcement posted earlier today.

“We apologize for any inconvenience. Keep safe and thank you for your understanding,” they added.

INFECTIONS MAP

The PPHO daily report now uses a new format that does not include an updated map showing the locations of infections on Phuket.

The latest map issued by the PPHO marking the location of local infections on the island was issued on Monday (July 19), showing the location of infections as follows:

Wichit - 109 infections

Phuket Town - 87 (Talad Yai 51, Talad Neua 36)

Patong - 92

Rassada - 87

Kathu - 60

Chalong - 54

Rawai - 47

Cherng Talay - 45

Srisoonthorn - 39

Thepkrasattri - 38

Kamala - 35

Koh Kaew - 30

Karon - 30

Pa Khlok - 11

Mai Khao - 13

Sakhu - 10

