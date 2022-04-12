Phuket marks 178 new COVID cases, two more deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 178 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Apr 11), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 49,199.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 12 April 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for Apr 11, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 10:20pm.

The report marked four infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 29 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked two new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths reported for April to seven and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year to 100.

Officials marked 56 COVID deaths in March, 27 in February and 10 in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

The PPHO later (at 8:00pm, Apr 12) posted details of the deaths reported for Apr 11, as follows:

1) Case 35501, male, 63 years old (bed-ridden patient, Group 608*), diagnosed with COVID-19 with pneumonia, suffered from spinal compression, had infected bedsores from being bedridden, not vaccinated for COVID-19, was a high risk contact through a COVID-19 patient in the family

2) Case 40224, female, 90 years old (bed-ridden patient, Group 608*), diagnosed with COVID-19 with pneumonia, suffered from hypertension, abnormal blood lipids, was not vaccinated for COVID-19, was a high risk contact through a COVID-19 patient in the family

Meanwhile, the 178 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 1,376, as follows:

Apr 5 - 192 new caess

Apr 6 - 222 new cases

Apr 7 - 203 new cases

Apr 8 - 191 new cases

Apr 9 - 201 new cases

Apr 10 - 189 new cases

Apr 11 - 178 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,302 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,473 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Apr 11, there are 1,805 people under medical care or supervision, 75 fewer than the 1,880 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 284 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 208 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained unchanged at 49.

According to the report for Apr 11, there are 17 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 141 ‘Yellow’ patients (+2) and 10 ‘Green’ patients (-8) in care.

A further 56 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-8), and 44 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change).

The report also marked that of 1,479 hospital beds in total available (-48), 268 were occupied (-14).

* ‘Group 608’ has become Phuket officials’ preferred term for higher at-risk patients, comprising people over 60 years old along with those suffering from any of the seven recognised medical conditions that place patients at higher risk of developing serious signs of infection, plus women more than 12 weeks pregnant.