Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 17 new COVID cases, one death

Phuket marks 17 new COVID cases, one death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 17 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (June 20), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 53,292.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 21 June 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO daily report for June 20, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 8:48pm.

The report marked no new infections among any arrivals from overseas, as under the new entry measures introduced on May 1, international arrivals are no longer tested for COVID-19 on arrival.

The report marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the number of COVID deaths for June to two and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year to 120.

Officials marked five COVID deaths in May, 20 in April, 56 in March, 27 in February and 10 in January.

Meanwhile, the 17 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 123, as follows:

  • June 14 - 12 new cases
  • June 15 - 9 new cases
  • June 16 - 28 new cases
  • June 17 - 22 new cases
  • June 18 - 15 new cases
  • June 19 - 20 new cases
  • June 20 - 17 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report still marked 6,391 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,906 Test & Go tourists who tested positive on arrival since Jan 1.

According to the report for June 20, there are 77 people under medical care or supervision, zero change from the 77 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 20 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 163 people testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained at zero.

According to the report for June 20, there are 16 ‘Red’ patients (+2), 59 ‘Yellow’ patients (+3) but did not list the number of ‘Green’ patients.

Meanwhile, zero people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at any ‘hospitel’ (zero change), and zero were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change).

The report also marked that of 146 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 75 were occupied (zero change).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

NACC hosts Phuket anti-corruption seminar
Bill to limit households to 10 cannabis plants
Kyiv braces for heavier fighting as Russia-EU tensions climb
Decree to remain in place: Prayut
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Taxi drivers brawl, Tigers rescued as Phuket Zoo closes, Drug smuggler caught || June 20
Woman, granddaughter downed by loose phone cable
Search continues for young whale caught in marine trash
Thai nurses sought in Saudi
Real estate demand expected to fall
The Phuket News wins APAC Insider Award
Cannabis site ban grows
Phuket marks 20 new COVID cases, no deaths
Singapore top prosecutor dies in alleged Phuket accident
Study finds 30% of cannabis drinks exceed legal THC limit
Police investigate Patong taxi drivers brawl 

 

Phuket community
Search continues for young whale caught in marine trash

90% of dangerous debris for Marine life is composed by old abandoned net fish. So 90% of the dead of...(Read More)

Search continues for young whale caught in marine trash

Maybe the bone head committee trying to get World Heritage status for Phuket can contact someone at ...(Read More)

Thai nurses sought in Saudi

From which country was it that Philippine Government ordered a while ago their nationals to leave an...(Read More)

Police investigate Patong taxi drivers brawl 

A bit of an exaggeration there on the 'mafia cartels..' I've never seen a report of a b...(Read More)

Search continues for young whale caught in marine trash

TRASHLand. ...(Read More)

Decree to remain in place: Prayut

The decree has not been about COVID for a long time- he's not fooling anyone. Its all about cont...(Read More)

Cannabis site ban grows

It's legal, kinda, sort of.. Here's a free plant but only for medical purposes which much be...(Read More)

Decree to remain in place: Prayut

Anyone truly concerned with the future woud be weaning Thailand off tourism- it is completely unsust...(Read More)

Cannabis site ban grows

Cannabis/marijuana given 'free'. Thousands of cannabis related prisoners given back freedom....(Read More)

Woman, granddaughter downed by loose phone cable

Capricornball, already several times I wrote here about the ínoperative dangling cable nonsense. It...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Comedy Club
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Devas Lounge
Thai Residential
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
QSI International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 