Phuket marks 165 new COVID cases, two more deaths

Phuket marks 165 new COVID cases, two more deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 165 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Oct 12) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 13,153.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 13 October 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, but posted online at 11:46pm, reported five new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and one new infection among non-Sandbox arrivals from abroad.

The report also marked two new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 89. After 55 COVID deaths in September, the latest two deaths mark 14 deaths this month.

Meanwhile, the 165 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 1,144, as follows:

  • Oct 6 - 165 new cases
  • Oct 7 - 158 new cases
  • Oct 8 - 161 new cases
  • Oct 9 - 162 new cases
  • Oct 10 - 164 new cases
  • Oct 11 - 169 new cases
  • Oct 12 - 165 new cases

The current total of 13,153 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 29 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 148 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 3,347 people were under medical care or supervision, 302 fewer than the 3,649 reported the day before.

The report also marked 9,873 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 459 more than the 9,414 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 44 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), and the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased by 564, from 2,258 to 1,694.

EPL predictions

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 6,650 beds available for COVID patients (zero change from yesterday).

The total number of hospital beds actually occupied by COVID patients in Phuket fell from 3,528 to 3,280 (-248 from yesterday) ‒ with the 3,280 beds occupied representing 49.32% of the total number of hospital beds designated for COVID patients.

Consequently, the number of hospital beds reported as remaining available increased from 3,122 to 3,370 (+298 from yesterday) ‒ with the 3,122 beds available representing 50.68% of the total number of beds designated for COVID patients.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care only 38 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change from yesterday), 365 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (+2 from yesterday), and 287 were designated as ‘Green’ patients (-2 from yesterday).

The PPHO no longer issues an updated map showing the locations of COVID infections across the island. The most recent map was posted publicly on Sept 16. It was dated Sept 15 but marked as accurate as of 6pm on Sept 14, and was the first daily report to mark five COVID deaths on the one day.

Daily reports detailing the types of medical beds being occupied and the number of COVID patients at each medical facility on the island are also no longer being released.

