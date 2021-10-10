BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 162 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 162 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Oct 9) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 12,655.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Sunday 10 October 2021, 10:00AM

Image: PPHO

A daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

A report by the PPHO showing how many patients are currently at each hospital or other medical facility for COVID-19. Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, but posted online at 11:58pm, reported one new infection among Sandbox tourist arrivals and no new infections among non-Sandbox arrivals from abroad.

The report also marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 85. Of those, 65 deaths have occurred since Sept 4. Ten of those deaths have been since last Saturday (Oct 2).

Meanwhile, the 162 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 1,177, as follows:

  • Oct 3 - 179 new cases
  • Oct 4 - 177 new cases
  • Oct 5 - 175 new cases
  • Oct 6 - 165 new cases
  • Oct 7 - 158 new cases
  • Oct 8 - 161 new cases
  • Oct 9 - 162 new cases

The current total of 12,655 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 28 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 140 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 3,734 people were under medical care or supervision, 63 fewer than the 3,797 reported the day before.

The report also marked 8,995 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 226 more than the 8,769 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 46 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), but the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased by 24, from 2,291 to 2,267.

PaintFX

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

 

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 6,650 beds available for COVID patients (zero change from yesterday).

The total number of hospital beds actually occupied by COVID patients in Phuket fell from 3,768 to 3,668 (-100 from yesterday) ‒ with the 3,668 beds occupied representing 55.16% of the total number of hospital beds designated for COVID patients.

Consequently, the number of hospital beds reported as remaining available increased from 2,882 to 2,982 (+100 from yesterday) ‒ with the 2,982 beds available representing 44.84% of the total number of beds designated for COVID patients.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care only 38 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change from yesterday), 371 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (+1 from yesterday), and 298 were designated as ‘Green’ patients (+3 from yesterday).

The PPHO no longer issues an updated map showing the locations of COVID infections across the island. The most recent map was posted publicly on Sept 16. It was dated Sept 15 but marked as accurate as of 6pm on Sept 14, and was the first daily report to mark five COVID deaths on the one day.

Phuket community
Domestic airlines allowed full flights

"proper social distancing on boarding and leaving the airplane" LOL. What a joke. Keep ...(Read More)

Govt slams ’Pfizer jab is a killer’ claim

"Experimental and not properly tested.."? Hardly, m-RNA technology has been in development...(Read More)

Govt slams ’Pfizer jab is a killer’ claim

It doesn't matter if someone has "zero chance of dying from COVID" they have 100% chan...(Read More)

Govt slams ’Pfizer jab is a killer’ claim

The wisdom of the TikToc generation. A vaccine that has already been extensively used in almost ...(Read More)

Return of nightlife, entertainment boost hope for Phuket tourism

As with the Emergency Decree this is no longer about COVID but a puritanical effort to curb dissent....(Read More)

Phuket talks discuss arrival of Russian tourists next month

@JohnC, there are good Russians too. Let's not generalize although many low class Russians indee...(Read More)

Govt slams ’Pfizer jab is a killer’ claim

Vaccinating children (who have almost zero chance of dying from covid) with an experimental vaccine ...(Read More)

Governor warns Veg Fest vendors against hoarding, price gouging

@Nasa12, you hit the nail on the head. But don't expect this governor to touch Lottery ticketing...(Read More)

UK eases travel rules for countries including Thailand

@Maverick, don't count on Thai reciprocate behavior. I don't know about any example of such ...(Read More)

UK eases travel rules for countries including Thailand

Thailand is not high on UK traveller's list of places to see anyway. So many preferrable places ...(Read More)

 

