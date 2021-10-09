BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 161 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Phuket marks 161 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 161 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Oct 8) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 12,493.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 9 October 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

A daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

A daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

A report by the PPHO showing how many patients are currently at each hospital or other medical facility for COVID-19. Image: PPHO

A report by the PPHO showing how many patients are currently at each hospital or other medical facility for COVID-19. Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, but posted online at 11:49pm, reported one new infection among Sandbox tourist arrivals and no new infections among non-Sandbox arrivals from abroad.

The report also marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 85. Of those, 65 deaths have occurred since Sept 4. Ten of those deaths have been since last Saturday (Oct 2).

Meanwhile, the 161 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 1,195, as follows:

  • Oct 2 - 180 new cases
  • Oct 3 - 179 new cases
  • Oct 4 - 177 new cases
  • Oct 5 - 175 new cases
  • Oct 6 - 165 new cases
  • Oct 7 - 158 new cases
  • Oct 8 - 161 new cases

The current total of 12,493 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 28 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 139 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 3,797 people were under medical care or supervision, just one fewer than the 3,798 reported the day before.

The report also marked 8,769 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 70 more than the 8,699 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 27 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), but the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased by only two, from 2,289 to 2,291.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 6,650 beds available for COVID patients (zero change from yesterday).

The total number of hospital beds actually occupied by COVID patients in Phuket remained at 3,768 (zero change from yesterday) ‒ with the 3,768 beds occupied representing 56. 66% of the total number of hospital beds designated for COVID patients.

Consequently, the number of hospital beds reported as remaining available also remained unchanged, at 2,882 ‒ with the 2,882 beds available representing 43.34% of the total number of beds designated for COVID patients.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care only 38 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change from yesterday), 370 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (-21 from yesterday), and 295 were designated as ‘Green’ patients (zero change from yesterday).

The PPHO no longer issues an updated map showing the locations of COVID infections across the island. The most recent map was posted publicly on Sept 16. It was dated Sept 15 but marked as accurate as of 6pm on Sept 14, and was the first daily report to mark five COVID deaths on the one day.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Subsidy campaigns resume for hotel bookings, domestic trips
Return of nightlife, entertainment boost hope for Phuket tourism
Govt slams ’Pfizer jab is a killer’ claim
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket teen vaccinations underway, Upcoming Vegetarian Festival events |:| October 8
Two foreigners held for ATM fraud
Phuket talks discuss arrival of Russian tourists next month
Governor warns Veg Fest vendors against hoarding, price gouging
US special forces quietly training Taiwanese: official
Anutin pushes vaccines for Krabi reopening
UK eases travel rules for countries including Thailand
Phuket marks 158 new COVID cases, two more deaths
Flats raided, many detained after riot policeman shot in Din Daeng
Phuket to start vaccinating children
Phuket Vegetarian Festival takes to the streets, without face piercings
MICE operators ask PM for resumption of related businesses

 

Phuket community
UK eases travel rules for countries including Thailand

@Maverick, don't count on Thai reciprocate behavior. I don't know about any example of such ...(Read More)

UK eases travel rules for countries including Thailand

Thailand is not high on UK traveller's list of places to see anyway. So many preferrable places ...(Read More)

Governor warns Veg Fest vendors against hoarding, price gouging

So now kurt thinks he is an expert on vegetarian food now too. You are amazing. Is there anything yo...(Read More)

Anutin pushes vaccines for Krabi reopening

Forget all the mr Anutin bla-bla. They are just panicking about the amount of the weak chinese vacci...(Read More)

Phuket talks discuss arrival of Russian tourists next month

One of the good things about the Covid virus was the lack of Russians here. One of the least popular...(Read More)

Flats raided, many detained after riot policeman shot in Din Daeng

With Action come Reactions. Now many times RTP functions as semi-military in a repressive way. Youn...(Read More)

Governor warns Veg Fest vendors against hoarding, price gouging

Well Governor Narong, if people want to pay more let them pay. It’s a free marked or ? What you sh...(Read More)

Phuket officials finally recognise island’s population in mass vaccination campaign

Kurt, so no need for the odious PhuketMustWin registration BS?...(Read More)

Phuket talks discuss arrival of Russian tourists next month

Its not Russia that should be worried about infection rates - its Phuket. Russia ranks a lowly 52nd...(Read More)

Phuket talks discuss arrival of Russian tourists next month

Quite ambivalent how Thai officialdom works international tourism. On one hand they beg on their kne...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Academy of Performing Arts
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
EPL predictions
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
PaintFX
HeadStart International School Phuket

 