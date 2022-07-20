Tengoku
Phuket marks 16 new COVID cases, one death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 16 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (July 20), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 53,981.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 21 July 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for July 20, marked as accurate as of 6pm last night, was posted online at 10:41pm.

The report marked no new infections among any arrivals from overseas, as under the new entry measures introduced on May 1, international arrivals are no longer tested for COVID-19 on arrival.

The report marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total for July to 14 deaths attributed to COVID-19 and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year to 135*.

Officials marked three COVID deaths in June, five in May, 20 in April, 56 in March, 27 in February and 10 in January.

Meanwhile, the 16 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 130, as follows:

  • July 14 - 24 new cases
  • July 15 - 21 new cases
  • July 16 - 14 new cases
  • July 17 - 20 new cases
  • July 18 - 22 new cases
  • July 19 - 13 new cases
  • July 20 - 16 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report still marked 6,391 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,906 Test & Go tourists who tested positive on arrival since Jan 1.

According to the report for July 20, there are 123 people under medical care or supervision, seven fewer than the 130 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 22 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 329 people testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained at zero.

According to the report for July 20, there are 20 ‘Red’ patients (-3), 62 ‘Yellow’ patients (+10) but did not list the number of ‘Green’ patients.

Meanwhile, zero people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at any ‘hospitel’ (zero change), and zero were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change).

The report also marked that of 157 hospital beds in total available (+4), 82 were occupied (+7).

* The PPHO has since July 1 continued to report an extra death in the total that was never included in the individual daily tallies. (See here and here.)

Phuket community
Passion Drives: An expat's nightmare tale of his new MG

MGs are built in China...

MGs are built in China...(Read More)

Point-cut system aims to curb dangerous driving

So the steady stream of mainly European tourists crossing the bridge to the mainland en route to kra...(Read More)

Point-cut system aims to curb dangerous driving

Lol, lol and even more lol....(Read More)

Explosion, fire on ferry off Chumphon, passengers injured

Motors usually blow up when they are not serviced. Usual Thai attitude. That motor will be a very e...(Read More)

Phuket needs more public rubbish bins, says Swiss consul

Many, many outside bins were removed after the Bali bombing, for security reasons....(Read More)

Explosion, fire on ferry off Chumphon, passengers injured

Engines not explode suddenly when well inspected/maintained. So Thailand is showing again a ferry t...(Read More)

Phuket needs more public rubbish bins, says Swiss consul

The problem near me is there are only 6 bins for around 100 houses. They are emptied daily in the ev...(Read More)

Tsunami evacuation drills declared ‘a success’

... But they are friendly, and let you down with a smile when you come with a environment problem. L...(Read More)

Tsunami evacuation drills declared ‘a success’

Everything, from nothing to a bit show, will be sold/declared by Thai officials as 'a success...(Read More)

Phuket needs more public rubbish bins, says Swiss consul

We all see on international tv channels what technical possibilities are, and executived abroad when...(Read More)

 

