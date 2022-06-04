Tengoku
Phuket marks 16 new COVID cases, no deaths

Phuket marks 16 new COVID cases, no deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 16 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (June 4), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 53,035.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 5 June 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

The PPHO daily report for June 4, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 8:27pm.

The report marked no new infections among any arrivals from overseas, as under the new entry measures introduced on May 1, international arrivals are no longer tested for COVID-19 on arrival.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year at 119.

Officials marked five COVID deaths in May, 20 in April, 56 in March, 27 in February and 10 in January.

Meanwhile, the 16 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 101, as follows:

  • May 29 - 19 new cases
  • May 30 - 9 new cases
  • May 31 - 12 new cases
  • June 1 - 10 new cases
  • June 2 - 15 new cases
  • June 3 - 20 new cases
  • June 4 - 16 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report still marked 6,391 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,906 Test & Go tourists who tested positive on arrival since Jan 1.

Sinea Phuket

According to the report for June 4, there are 169 people under medical care or supervision, 55 fewer than the 224 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 71 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 38 people testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained at zero.

According to the report for June 4, there are 13 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 37 ‘Yellow’ patients (-5) but did not list ‘Green’ patients at all.

Meanwhile, zero people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at any ‘hospitel’ (zero change), and zero were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change).

The report also marked that of 165 hospital beds in total available (+6), 50 were occupied (-5).

