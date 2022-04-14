tengoku
Phuket marks 157 new COVID cases, one more death

Phuket marks 157 new COVID cases, one more death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 157 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Apr 13), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 49,622.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Thursday 14 April 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Details of the death reported for Apr 13. Image: PPHO

Details of the death reported for Apr 13. Image: PPHO

The PPHO daily report for Apr 13, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 9:47pm.

The report marked 11 infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 37 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths reported for April to nine and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year to 102.

Officials marked 56 COVID deaths in March, 27 in February and 10 in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

The PPHO later (at 11:54am, Apr 14) posted details of the death reported for Apr 13, as follows:

1) Case 40567, female, 99 years old (bed-ridden patient, Group 608*), diagnosed with COVID-19 with pneumonia, congenital diseases were marked “unknown because never had a health check”, was a bedridden patient, not vaccinated for COVID-19, risk history marked as “living among family with many people who were ATK positive”.

Meanwhile, the 157 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 1,284, as follows:

  • Apr 7 - 203 new cases
  • Apr 8 - 191 new cases
  • Apr 9 - 201 new cases
  • Apr 10 - 189 new cases
  • Apr 11 - 178 new cases
  • Apr 12 - 165 new cases
  • Apr 13 - 157 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,319 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,557 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Apr 13, there are 1,749 people under medical care or supervision, 68 more than the 1,681 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 136 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 241 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 33 to 27.

According to the report for Apr 13, there are 17 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 151 ‘Yellow’ patients (+4) and 12 ‘Green’ patients (-1) in care.

A further 63 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+7), and 27 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-6).

The report also marked that of 1,479 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 266 were occupied (zero change).

* ‘Group 608’ has become Phuket officials’ preferred term for higher at-risk patients, comprising people over 60 years old along with those suffering from any of the seven recognised medical conditions that place patients at higher risk of developing serious signs of infection, plus women more than 12 weeks pregnant.

