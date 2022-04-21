tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 157 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Phuket marks 157 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 157 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Apr 20), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 50,799.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Thursday 21 April 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO daily report for Apr 20, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 9:01pm.

The report marked three infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 18 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of COVID deaths reported for April at 15 and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year at 108.

Officials marked 56 COVID deaths in March, 27 in February and 10 in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 157 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 990, as follows:

  • Apr 14 - 152 new cases
  • Apr 15 - 146 new cases
  • Apr 16 - 138 new cases
  • Apr 17 - 129 new cases
  • Apr 18 - 113 new cases
  • Apr 19 - 155 new cases
  • Apr 20 - 157 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,351 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,712 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

Art-Tec Design

According to the report for Apr 20, there are 1,526 people under medical care or supervision, 42 more than the 1,484 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 139 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 231 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained unchanged at 28.

According to the report for Apr 20, there are 19 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 154 ‘Yellow’ patients (+22) and 12 ‘Green’ patients (+2) in care.

A further 81 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-2), and 28 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change).

The report also marked that of 1,445 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 294 were occupied (+22).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal 1st responders brawl in BKK streets, Phuket crash claims 2 lives || April 20
Phuket festival at Sarasin Bridge to feature mini hot air balloons
Power outage to affect Soi Samakee 2 in Rawai
Solomons signed China security pact ‘with our eyes open,’ says PM
Herd immunity against virus at 50%
COVID-19 hotline swamped with calls
Power outage to affect Shambhala Grand Villas in Cherng Talay
Phuket tuk-tuk driver praised for offering B100 fare
Phuket marks 155 new COVID cases, one more death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Politico faces a mountain of sex assault allegations, Millions in fake merchandise || April 19
Phuket readies for Thailand Travel Mart 2022
Two men dead after motorbike collision in Pa Khlok
Russia unleashes offensive into east Ukraine: Zelensky
Endemic switch on track
Phuket marks 113 new COVID cases, no new deaths

 

Phuket community
Two men dead after motorbike collision in Pa Khlok

John C, if you did arrive on Phuket yesterday you are excous'd otherwise,well ! Police waiting ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 155 new COVID cases, one more death

@Ash Ward I think you need to read the Bangkok Post article again. Admittedly it's poorly worded...(Read More)

Endemic switch on track

'Herd immunity', greatest public fooling one can imagine. Shame on those who propaganda it. ...(Read More)

Phuket tuk-tuk driver praised for offering B100 fare

Hope the mafia doesn't come around to teach him a lesson......(Read More)

Phuket marks 155 new COVID cases, one more death

PN reports 1 death yesterday, however the Bangkok Post reported 5 deaths in Phuket yesterday. So, w...(Read More)

Phuket ends Seven Days campaign for Songkran with four deaths, 28 injured

no mentioning a compare to last year's or , farang / Thai ? must be a very bad outcome for Tha...(Read More)

Phuket tuk-tuk driver praised for offering B100 fare

A shame others don't have his mindset. The rest drag his efforts down and the serial whingers tu...(Read More)

Phuket tuk-tuk driver praised for offering B100 fare

A great man! Good thinking of him. 300 fare- + tips of souvenir shops. He should train colleagues in...(Read More)

Phuket tuk-tuk driver praised for offering B100 fare

This cheap tuk tuk tour scam has been going on forever. On my first trip to BKK back in the 80'...(Read More)

Two men dead after motorbike collision in Pa Khlok

Without traffic lights are U-turn locations ( as shown on photo) deadly at 3-4 lane roads, which you...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
EPL predictions
Sinea Phuket
PaintFX
QSI International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property

 