Phuket marks 153 new COVID cases, one more death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 153 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Oct 15) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 13,612.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 16 October 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, but posted online at 10:15pm, reported two new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and one new infection among non-Sandbox arrivals from abroad.

The report also marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 92. After 55 COVID deaths in September, officials have marked 17 deaths already this month.

Meanwhile, the 153 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 1,119, as follows:

  • Oct 9 - 162 new cases
  • Oct 10 - 164 new cases
  • Oct 11 - 169 new cases
  • Oct 12 - 165 new cases
  • Oct 13 - 156 new cases
  • Oct 14 - 150 new cases
  • Oct 15 - 153 new cases

The current total of 13,612 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 30 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 154 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 3,029 people were under medical care or supervision, 38 fewer than the 3,067 reported the day before.

The report also marked 10,654 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 193 more than the 10,461 reported yesterday.

EPL predictions

The report recorded 58 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), but the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island fell by 21, from 1,573 to 1,552.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 6,650 beds available for COVID patients (zero change since Oct 7).

The total number of hospital beds actually occupied by COVID patients in Phuket fell from 3,131 to 3,099 (-32 from yesterday) ‒ with the 3,099 beds occupied representing 46.60% of the total number of hospital beds designated for COVID patients.

Consequently, the number of hospital beds reported as remaining available increased from 3,519 to 3,551 (+32 from yesterday) ‒ with the 3,551 beds available representing 53.40% of the total number of beds designated for COVID patients.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care only 34 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change from yesterday), 365 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change from yesterday), and 305 289 were designated as ‘Green’ patients (+16 from yesterday).

