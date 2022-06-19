Tengoku
The Phuket News
Phuket marks 15 new COVID cases, no deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 22 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (June 18), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 53,255.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Sunday 19 June 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for June 18, marked as accurate as of 6pm last night, was posted online at 8:40pm.

The report marked no new infections among any arrivals from overseas, as under the new entry measures introduced on May 1, international arrivals are no longer tested for COVID-19 on arrival.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the number of COVID deaths for June at one and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year at 119.

Officials marked five COVID deaths in May, 20 in April, 56 in March, 27 in February and 10 in January.

Meanwhile, the 15 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 124, as follows:

  • June 12 - 14 new cases
  • June 13 - 24 new cases
  • June 14 - 12 new cases
  • June 15 - 9 new cases
  • June 16 - 28 new cases
  • June 17 - 22 new cases
  • June 18 - 15 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report still marked 6,391 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,906 Test & Go tourists who tested positive on arrival since Jan 1.

According to the report for June 18, there are 77 people under medical care or supervision, eight more than the 69 reported yesterday.

The report also marked seven people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 262 people testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained at zero.

According to the report for June 18, there are 14 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 56 ‘Yellow’ patients (+4) but did not list the number of ‘Green’ patients.

Meanwhile, zero people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at any ‘hospitel’ (zero change), and zero were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change).

The report also marked that of 144 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 70 were occupied (-5).

