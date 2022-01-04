BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 149 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 149 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Jan 3), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 20,214.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 4 January 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO report for Jan 3, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 11:53pm.

The report marked 21 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 14 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 143.

Of note, after 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December.

Meanwhile, the 149 new local infections reported bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 521, as follows:

  • Dec 28 - 30 new cases
  • Dec 29 - 43 new cases
  • Dec 30 - 86 new cases
  • Dec 31 - 64 new cases
  • Jan 1 - 85 new cases
  • Jan 2 - 64 new cases
  • Jan 3 - 149 new cases

The report marked 22 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, as well as 39 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 440 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 269 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report, 784 people were under medical care or supervision, 94 more than the  690 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 19,431 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 90 more than the 19,341 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 11 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 26 to 36.

According to the report for Jan 3, there is one ‘Red’ patient (zero change), 134 ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change) and 73 ‘Green’ patients (zero change) in care.

A further 301 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (zero change), and 37 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Jan 3 also marked that of 1,952 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 546 were occupied (zero change).

Kurt | 04 January 2022 - 11:51:29 

Every Thai working in tourist linked jobs, taxi-Van drivers, SHA hotel- , bar/restaurant staff should be ATK tested daily to protect the at phuket airport negative tested tourists to remain negative. Now foreign arrivals get infected at Phuket by Thai working in service industry because of sloppy testing.
What initiave is PPHO undertaking about this? So far, nothing!

Uncle | 04 January 2022 - 11:15:12 

Yes Kurt - ATK testing is needed but - not only on Bangla Road.   And - we don't read much about tracing.  Take f.i. the resent cove cluster amogst caddies at the golf club near Layan.  One can only wonder - what tracing takes place, to find /  contact the many golf players that played with those caddies ?  An ATK test should be needed EVERY DAY before a caddie is allowed onto the course.

Kurt | 04 January 2022 - 09:16:03 

The beginning/start of (Omicron) Covid cases jumping now after last weekend mass gatherings plus that keeping open of ..'for tourism important Bangla Rd'..of which entertainment workers just get tested once a week only.
Bangla Rd workers should be ATK tested daily before they start working. These tests are  very cheap, must be no problem for the employers.

 

