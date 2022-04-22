Phuket marks 149 new COVID cases, no deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 149 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Apr 22), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 51,612.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism

By The Phuket News

Saturday 23 April 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for Apr 22, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 8:57pm.

The report marked one infection among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 10 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of COVID deaths reported for April at 15 and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year at 108.

Officials marked 56 COVID deaths in March, 27 in February and 10 in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 149 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 1,021, as follows:

Apr 16 - 138 new cases

Apr 17 - 129 new cases

Apr 18 - 113 new cases

Apr 19 - 155 new cases

Apr 20 - 157 new cases

Apr 21 - 180 new cases

Apr 22 - 149 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,355 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,742 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Apr 22, there are 1,531 people under medical care or supervision, 58 fewer than the 1,589 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 218 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 197 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 29 to 33.

According to the report for Apr 22, there are 19 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 140 ‘Yellow’ patients (-7) and 11 ‘Green’ patients (-4) in care.

A further 94 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+2), and 33 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+4).

The report also marked that of 1,448 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 297 were occupied (-5).