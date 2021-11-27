BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 149 new COVID cases

Phuket marks 149 new COVID cases

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 149 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Nov 26) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 17,353.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 27 November 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report for Nov 26, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 12:01am.

The report marked two new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and no new infections among other international arrivals from abroad.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 137. After 55 COVID deaths in September, officials marked 44 deaths in October and so far 18 deaths this month.

Meanwhile, the 149 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 725, as follows:

  • Nov 20 - 64 new cases
  • Nov 21 - 83 new cases
  • Nov 22 - 86 new cases
  • Nov 23 - 105 new cases
  • Nov 24 - 110 new cases
  • Nov 25 - 128 new cases
  • Nov 26 - 149 new cases

The report marked 13 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, 35 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 251 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 19 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for Nov 26, 1,001 people were under medical care or supervision, 157 more than the 844 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 16,352 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 69 more than the 16,283 reported yesterday.

The report recorded nine people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), but the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased by 36, from 143 to 107.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

According to the report for Nov 26, there were two ‘Red’ patients (zero change from yesterday), 105 ‘Yellow’ patients (+2) and 126 ‘Green’ patients (+15).

A further 298 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+22), and 107 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-23), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Nov 26 also marked that of 2,761 hospital beds in total available (-12), 638 were occupied (+16).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

New COVID strain sparks travel alert
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand travel change-ups? Miss Universe photographer arrested || November 26
CCSA ends curfew, eases more curbs to bolster tourism
Europe rushes to bolster virus defences as South Africa detects new strain
Marine Dept eyes large cruise ship terminals on Andaman coast
DSI Phuket conference ramps up anti-human trafficking efforts
Phuket judges put domestic violence back on the agenda
Phuket marks 128 new COVID cases, two more deaths
Unverified claim suggests ‘Boss’ hiding in Austria
Antigen tests plan for visitors
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket officials blame entertainment venues for rising cases? Phuket police deny ’robbing’ foreigners || November 25
Heavy rain, flood warning for the South
Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks
Be good hosts for Apec meetings in Phuket, urges Governor
Most new infections from entertainment venues: Phuket health official

 

Phuket community
Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks

@kurt. What planet are you on? If you think the brown bears cannot touch you just because you wear ...(Read More)

Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks

@Nasa12. Where did you go to school? We didn't know there was 105% payable for fines. LOL...(Read More)

Phuket marks 128 new COVID cases, two more deaths

Does the official report specify how many among the local infections were vaccinated? Did I miss thi...(Read More)

Antigen tests plan for visitors

The reason the Thai authorities are abandoning PCR tests on arrival is because the ones taken pre-de...(Read More)

Antigen tests plan for visitors

ThomasT, please stop spreading lies and misinformation. Mullis died in August 2019 so clearly could ...(Read More)

CCSA ends curfew, eases more curbs to bolster tourism

great and let welocme the new variant any days from now... then we know what will happen......(Read More)

Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks

The serial apologists can't seem to grasp the concept that people that live here know the rules ...(Read More)

Antigen tests plan for visitors

Is it fair to ask hotels refund of by Government demanded pre-paying SHA hotels? Hotels 'investe...(Read More)

Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks

Very much possible RTP and rental shops work together under same hood to scam foreign tourists. Ren...(Read More)

Antigen tests plan for visitors

Meanwhile many have paid their PCR test already for arriving in December. Some friends from Europe (...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
EPL predictions
Thanyapura
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
Exotic Fishing Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PaintFX
UWC Thailand

 