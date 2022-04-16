tengoku
tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 146 new COVID cases, two more deaths

Phuket marks 146 new COVID cases, two more deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 146 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Apr 15), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 49,965.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 16 April 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO daily report for Apr 15, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 9:25pm.

The report marked four infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 22 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked two new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths reported for April to 13 and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year to 106.

Officials marked 56 COVID deaths in March, 27 in February and 10 in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 152 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 1,188, as follows:

  • Apr 9 - 201 new cases
  • Apr 10 - 189 new cases
  • Apr 11 - 178 new cases
  • Apr 12 - 165 new cases
  • Apr 13 - 157 new cases
  • Apr 14 - 152 new cases
  • Apr 15 - 146 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,328 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,593 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

Subscribe to The Phuket News

According to the report for Apr 15, there are 1,504 people under medical care or supervision, 114 fewer than the 1,618 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 284 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 149 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 25 to 24.

According to the report for Apr 15, there are 17 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 142 ‘Yellow’ patients (-13) and 12 ‘Green’ patients (+1) in care.

A further 74 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+7), and 24 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-1).

The report also marked that of 1,448 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 269 were occupied (-6).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Power outage to affect Thepkrasattri
Roi Rim Lay seafood fair underway in Rawai
Foreign arrivals average 3,000 in April, surpass January-February level
Phuket on alert as weather warning re-issued
Phuket suffers third road death for Songkran holidays
Phuket couple to scale Nepal’s Chulu West for Soi Dog
Shanghai residents scuffle with police over virus policy
Pattani rattled by blasts after peace talks
Little Tiger cleared by Commerce office
Heavy weather forecast for Phuket
Phuket Songkran road casualty tally climbs to 15 injured, two dead
UK to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda
True and DTAC team up to combat scams
Phuket marks 152 new COVID cases, two more deaths
Phuket restaurant caught charging ’foreigner’ prices

 

Phuket community
Phuket on alert as weather warning re-issued

Does the TMD not know how to read a grid? Wind Guru is not confirming any serious conditions for Ph...(Read More)

Phuket couple to scale Nepal’s Chulu West for Soi Dog

On April 4th we read in PN that NGO Soi Dog Foundation sent US$ 250,000 to Ukraine. Now report of gr...(Read More)

Little Tiger cleared by Commerce office

This was only an issue when a Thai was ripped off. Whitey is fair game. I stopped supporting Thai bu...(Read More)

Phuket couple to scale Nepal’s Chulu West for Soi Dog

Wishing you well and for a great cause....(Read More)

Little Tiger cleared by Commerce office

skin tax, pure and simple. vote with your feet!...(Read More)

Little Tiger cleared by Commerce office

Interesting that no photos of the offending menus are included in this story. Easy solution, STOP go...(Read More)

Little Tiger cleared by Commerce office

Littel Tiger restaurant is cleared! So, now it is OFFICIAL, dual (scamming) prizing, dressed up with...(Read More)

Phuket Songkran road casualty tally climbs to 15 injured, two dead

@ BigaAResort, presume your question is a hypothetical one. No one in Thai Goverment is able to give...(Read More)

Pattani rattled by blasts after peace talks

Well Thai Government, excluding haughty certain parties to join peace talks shows what misery next c...(Read More)

Little Tiger cleared by Commerce office

We read: "Premium menu designed so that foreigners would order food orderly". Huh, any on...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Art-Tec Design
Sinea Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
EPL predictions
Devas Lounge
HeadStart International School Phuket
SIAM SINFONETTA GALA PERFORMANCE AT LAGUNA PHUKET - 19TH APRIL 2022
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket
PaintFX
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property

 