Phuket marks 146 new COVID cases, two more deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 146 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Apr 15), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 49,965.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 16 April 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for Apr 15, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 9:25pm.

The report marked four infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 22 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked two new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths reported for April to 13 and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year to 106.

Officials marked 56 COVID deaths in March, 27 in February and 10 in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 152 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 1,188, as follows:

Apr 9 - 201 new cases

Apr 10 - 189 new cases

Apr 11 - 178 new cases

Apr 12 - 165 new cases

Apr 13 - 157 new cases

Apr 14 - 152 new cases

Apr 15 - 146 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,328 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,593 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Apr 15, there are 1,504 people under medical care or supervision, 114 fewer than the 1,618 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 284 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 149 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 25 to 24.

According to the report for Apr 15, there are 17 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 142 ‘Yellow’ patients (-13) and 12 ‘Green’ patients (+1) in care.

A further 74 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+7), and 24 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-1).

The report also marked that of 1,448 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 269 were occupied (-6).