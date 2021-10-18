Phuket marks 144 new COVID cases, three more deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 144 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Oct 17) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 13,905.

By The Phuket News

Monday 18 October 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, but posted online at 11:52pm, reported one new infection among Sandbox tourist arrivals and no new infections among non-Sandbox arrivals from abroad.

However, the report marked three new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 96. After 55 COVID deaths in September, officials have marked 21 deaths already this month.

Meanwhile, the 144 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 1,086, as follows:

Oct 11 - 169 new cases

Oct 12 - 165 new cases

Oct 13 - 156 new cases

Oct 14 - 150 new cases

Oct 15 - 153 new cases

Oct 16 - 149 new cases

Oct 17 - 144 new cases

The current total of 13,905 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 30 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 155 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 2,552 people were under medical care or supervision, 319 fewer than the 2,871 reported the day before.

The report also marked 11,421 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 461 more than the 10,960 reported yesterday.

The report recorded five people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), but the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island fell by 83, from 1,581 to 1,498.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 6,650 beds available for COVID patients (zero change since Oct 7).

The total number of hospital beds actually occupied by COVID patients in Phuket fell from 2,962 to 2,687 (-275 from yesterday) ‒ with the 2,687 beds occupied representing 40.41% of the total number of hospital beds designated for COVID patients.

Consequently, the number of hospital beds reported as remaining available increased from 3,688 to 3,963 (+275 from yesterday) ‒ with the 3,963 beds available representing 59.59% of the total number of beds designated for COVID patients.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care only 34 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change from yesterday), 360 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change from yesterday), and 251 were designated as ‘Green’ patients (-11 from yesterday).