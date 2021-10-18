BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 144 new COVID cases, three more deaths

Phuket marks 144 new COVID cases, three more deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 144 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Oct 17) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 13,905.

COVID-19Coronavirusdeathhealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Monday 18 October 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, but posted online at 11:52pm, reported one new infection among Sandbox tourist arrivals and no new infections among non-Sandbox arrivals from abroad.

However, the report marked three new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 96. After 55 COVID deaths in September, officials have marked 21 deaths already this month.

Meanwhile, the 144 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 1,086, as follows:

  • Oct 11 - 169 new cases
  • Oct 12 - 165 new cases
  • Oct 13 - 156 new cases
  • Oct 14 - 150 new cases
  • Oct 15 - 153 new cases
  • Oct 16 - 149 new cases
  • Oct 17 - 144 new cases

The current total of 13,905 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 30 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 155 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 2,552 people were under medical care or supervision, 319 fewer than the 2,871 reported the day before.

The report also marked 11,421 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 461 more than the 10,960 reported yesterday.

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

The report recorded five people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), but the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island fell by 83, from 1,581 to 1,498.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 6,650 beds available for COVID patients (zero change since Oct 7).

The total number of hospital beds actually occupied by COVID patients in Phuket fell from 2,962 to 2,687 (-275 from yesterday) ‒ with the 2,687 beds occupied representing 40.41% of the total number of hospital beds designated for COVID patients.

Consequently, the number of hospital beds reported as remaining available increased from 3,688 to 3,963 (+275 from yesterday) ‒ with the 3,963 beds available representing 59.59% of the total number of beds designated for COVID patients.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care only 34 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change from yesterday), 360 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change from yesterday), and 251 were designated as ‘Green’ patients (-11 from yesterday).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 18 October 2021 - 10:54:47 

If we just could trust the figures. It looks promising. However, Officialdom goes to ruin it by inviting workers again,  not vaccinated, not tested.,  from provinces that are hardly experienced vaccination. And so they keep the SHA business on foreigner running, as they will blame the vaccinated/tested tourists. if they will come, for a new spike in Covid cases.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Police warn dangerous drivers at checkpoint will be fined
As Phuket reopens to domestic arrivals, food security efforts continue
Tourism Ministry hints at Thailand-Malaysia islands travel bubble
Vaccine certificates available via app
Move Forward’s Pita announces PM bid
Asean bars Myanmar junta chief from summit
Long queues return to Phuket Check Point
Officials to splash B30m on ‘Pla Wan corner’
Phuket Opinion: Are we ready?
Phuket marks 149 new COVID cases, one more death
Domestic airlines allowed to book 100% capacity
Phuket SMEs urge support to reopen to serve tourists
Seminar held to encourage investment into Phuket
US to reopen borders to vaccinated travellers on Nov 8
Close to 70k expats sign for shots

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Are we ready?

I feel a little sad that Christy Sweet doesn't want me to come back to Phuket. Perhaps when I do...(Read More)

Vaccine certificates available via app

@JohnC. There is 1 location in Phuket town that issue Thai Yellow Vaccination Books if you not have...(Read More)

Phuket marks 144 new COVID cases, three more deaths

If we just could trust the figures. It looks promising. However, Officialdom goes to ruin it by invi...(Read More)

Vaccine certificates available via app

if you are in Phuket you can go to Phuket Provincial Public Health Department on Narisson Road to ge...(Read More)

Vaccine certificates available via app

[Walk-in services for vaccine passports are still available at 100 designated offices nationwide.] ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Are we ready?

With most Thais vaccinated with the 51% effective Sinovac, 49% are not protected and can be carriers...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Are we ready?

Sustainable tourism is unattainable while people are consuming unsustainable products, crapping in ...(Read More)

Close to 70k expats sign for shots

It's certainly no mystery to me when I see a certain name on here I know the comment will be v...(Read More)

Long queues return to Phuket Check Point

Sure many Thai from North and South want to return to Phuket hotels again. But are they vaccinated a...(Read More)

Close to 70k expats sign for shots

Why is it every time I see comments from a certain person on here I am reminded of the Winston Churc...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
PKF Thailand
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
PaintFX
EPL predictions
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 